10 Unexpected Savory Uses For Matcha Powder

One of our favorite things about matcha is that it's like a "catch-all" food. You can add basically anything to it — sweet or savory — and still have it come out tasting alright (or, in many cases, more than alright). Cocoa powder, garlic, caramel, beets, and herbs are all fair game, and now you can also confidently add matcha to the list.

Matcha's bright green hue will give your hummus a unique color, while its earthy flavor will complement an array of other add-ins. There are several ways to go about adding matcha to your bean spread. The first is to infuse your olive oil with matcha — basically sifting the powder into the oil until it's well-distributed — then adding it to your hummus or using it as a drizzle on top. Of course, this won't give your hummus the most vibrant color, but it's still a viable option for adding that subtle matcha flavor to your recipe. You can also add culinary-grade matcha directly into your recipe with the chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and the like. It's best to add your matcha at the end of the blending process, after all of the other ingredients are combined, so that the powder can easily distribute throughout the thick spread.

Matcha has a very subtle and grassy flavor, so it can be overpowered by more flavorful hummus additions. In other words, save your sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and roasted garlic for a later batch.