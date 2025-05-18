11 Apple Cider Vinegar Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

First up, Kroger. At $1.49 for 16 ounces, we fully expected this so-called apple cider vinegar to taste like cleaning fluid. It did, and ranked lowest accordingly. There are honestly almost too many strikes against this one to list them, but we shall dutifully try.

First, it was one of the only two vinegars that came in plastic. Second, it does not contain the mother. This cloudy, stringy, bacteria-yeast community is where a lot of the probiotic goodness of apple cider vinegar comes from, as well as containing lots of enzymes and nutrients. We want the mother! Third, it tastes like white vinegar that has been flavored, which ... why does it taste like that if it's actually fermented apple cider? Fourth, the bottle is ugly, and I'm sorry, but aesthetics matter. And fifth, you can't source it that easily.

Okay, fine, so that wasn't too many to list. Regarding the fifth strike, we could not find this one on Amazon, and they didn't have it at several of the smaller groceries we went to, which focused on the more upscale apple cider vinegar products. However, you will find it in any decently big conventional grocery store that carries Kroger products, such as Fred Meyer (where we got it). Honestly, though, it hardly matters because you should never, ever look for it.