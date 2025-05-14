13 Tips For Making A Mouth-Watering Lobster Roll

Having grown up in Nova Scotia, lobster rolls are in my DNA. I've eaten them at beachside shacks, sophisticated restaurants, backyard picnics, and festivals. I even tried the McLobster from McDonald's once, quickly vowing never to make that mistake again. Over the years, I've learned that a good lobster roll doesn't need much — just quality lobster, the right kind of bun, and a light hand with the extras. That being said, nailing a mouthwatering lobster roll at home takes some attention to details.

To figure out exactly what those details are, I spoke with several chefs and restaurateurs who know lobster rolls inside and out. They shared some great tips for constructing the perfect lobster roll including how to cook the lobster for the best flavor and texture, choosing the correct bun, and little touches that can elevate the dish to something worthy of a top East Coast lobster roll spot. Turns out, there's a bit more to it than just tossing lobster in a bun. Here are their best tips for making a lobster roll that actually lives up to the hype.