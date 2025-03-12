How Lobster Went From Prison Food To Luxury Cuisine In The US

For Americans, few foods say "fancy night out" like lobster. A mainstay at U.S. steakhouses (which we've ranked worst to best), lobster is sometimes pricy, but many folks are willing to shell out the money for the experience. Lobster wasn't always considered a luxury meal, however. In fact, in America's early days, lobster was nicknamed "the cockroach of the sea" and was often served to prisoners. America's shores were lousy with them, so eating a lobster was viewed not as a treat but as population control, the domain of servants and the poor, none of whom had much choice in the matter. Some servants were reportedly so sick of them, they would even request reprieves from lobster meals before signing employment contracts. So, how did lobsters go from prison provision to desirable delicacy?

Back in the 17th and 18th centuries, when folks were desperate to thin lobsters' numbers, few people actually knew how to prepare them so that they tasted good and didn't make people sick. The flesh on lobsters' bodies contains certain bacteria that quickly multiply and take over when a lobster dies. To rid a lobster's body of bacteria and prevent food poisoning, they must be cooked alive, which kills about 99% of that harmful bacteria. Of course, back then, no one knew this, which might explain why the wealthy steered clear. Fortunately, improvements in food preservation — namely canning and, later, refrigeration — as well as advancements in biological knowledge and culinary experimentation enabled this abundant but lowly regarded food source to rocket into the top echelon of dining options, where it remains to this day.