The Best Way To Cook Cold Vs Warm Water Lobster

Lobster is incredibly versatile. The once-slandered crustacean — it was seen as cheap and even compared to insects – is enjoyed the world over on home dinner tables and in Michelin-starred restaurant kitchens. While there are more than 70 subspecies (via the Marine Education Society of Australasia), they generally fall into two categories: cold-water and warm-water lobster.

Cold-water lobsters like Homarus americanus are the classic lobster poster boys thanks to the vibrant red color they turn after cooking. These are what people are referring to when they say Maine or Atlantic lobster. Their habitats are the rocky shores of the North Atlantic Ocean from North Carolina to Canada. When it comes time to cook them, cold-water lobsters are best cooked simply using methods like boiling, steaming, and pan-searing.

Warm-water lobsters, or spiny lobsters (also known as rock lobsters) can be found in many different areas, from the coasts of California and Florida to the waters surrounding Australia. They are part of the Palinuridae family, meaning they're a different kind of arthropod. Instead of claws on their front legs, they're characterized by long, spiky antennae. When you're ready to butterfly and cook your own lobster, consider grilling or broiling them. Their tails are firmer and often more filling since they contain more meat in their abdomens than their Maine counterparts. But be warned: These differences will impact the flavor, texture, and preparation of your dish. Understanding when to use each type will not only expand your culinary knowledge but also help you prepare and grill lobster like a pro and determine what you should serve as a side.

