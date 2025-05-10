What's The Best Part Of The Lobster To Use For Lobster Mac And Cheese?

Lobster macaroni and cheese is a creamy blend of cheeses, pasta, and tender lobster meat — and you want the lobster to shine here. For the best flavor and texture, choose tail meat for your lobster mac and cheese. Tail meat is firmer than claw meat, so as it cooks in with the cheesy sauce, it becomes a bit softer. Tail meat is great for anything from a saucy pasta dish to a creamy soup.

There also tends to be more meat in the lobster tail, so depending on how much you need, you can usually buy frozen lobster tails on their own. And if you're not a lobster-cracking pro, the tail meat is easier to access than the claw meat. The more tender claw and knuckle meat, on the other hand, would be great as a salad topping or in a lobster roll. That said, if you're the one shelling the whole lobster, then it's fine to use a combination of tail and claw meat, so no meat goes to waste. Plus, you can even save the shells for an easy seafood stock.