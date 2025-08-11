How To Roll Sushi Like A Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are different types of sushi, but the one most popular in the United States is the sushi roll, or maki sushi. Sushi rolls can be filled with all kinds of ingredients, from raw to cooked fish and even tempura, vegetables, and more. The sushi roll's adaptability helped it become the most popular form of sushi worldwide.

There are thousands of sushi restaurants in the U.S., but sushi dining can get expensive. That's why Chowhound met with Chef Tetsuji Terashima, Head Sushi Chef at Sushi Roku in Pasadena, California. Chef Terashima showed us how to roll sushi so you can make it yourself at home. In particular, he shows us how to make uramaki, also known as the "inside-out sushi roll" because the rice is on the outside of the completed roll.

Chef Terashima has worked at Sushi Roku for almost 20 years, so he's certainly had plenty of practice making sushi rolls. For this demonstration, Chef Terashima walked us through the steps of making the ever-popular California roll. There are so many ingredient combinations you can make maki sushi rolls with, so once you learn the basics, you can go crazy with your own ingredient combinations.