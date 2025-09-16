Gordon Ramsay's Cardamom Tip For Infusing Maximum Flavor Into A Quick Curry

In the world of comfort foods, the category of curries is, without a doubt, a staple. While what defines a curry is ambiguous — the term seemingly emerged as a simplification of spiced foods — different countries across the world have their own iterations of a curry-like dish that is packed with aromatics and spices from the region. One such spice that is particularly popular in South Asian-style curries is cardamom, a coveted ingredient that adds complexity and warmth to a curry recipe.

Known for its distinct tasting notes — including a notable vanilla-like sweetness, a peppery kick, and a hint of citrus and herbs — cardamom is celebrated in diverse cuisines in a multitude of ways that extends beyond South Asian curries. From being a key component in Middle Eastern coffee to being baked into Swedish-style cinnamon rolls, different regions and cuisines have their own unique ways of incorporating cardamom into their culinary repertoire.

Next time you're whipping up a quick weeknight curry though, make sure you've got some cardamom pods on hand — and use chef Gordon Ramsay's trick for infusing maximum cardamom flavor. To coax out big, bold flavors in a pinch, he places whole cardamom pods underneath his knife to firmly — and carefully — crush them twice before adding them to the pan. This helps release the fragrance and flavors of cardamom into the dish. In addition to the satisfying smashing technique, there are other tips that can help maximize the flavor of your curry.