Make A Middle Eastern-Style Coffee With The Help Of One Spice

For many people, a coffee routine is more of a survival mechanism for the day ahead rather than a peaceful moment to savor subtle flavors. A cup of Keurig coffee with enough vanilla creamer to mask any real taste might be your ideal caffeinated set-up. Or perhaps you like your cup of Joe spiked and served later in the day. But if you're looking for a creative way to make your brew a more flavorful start to the day, consider turning to your spice cabinet.

Middle Eastern coffee drinkers have never settled for a bland morning drink, relying on various spices that are also found in many traditional meals or desserts to similarly flavor their coffee. One of the most popular of these is green cardamom, a plant pod in the ginger family that can be ground into a powder and added in with coffee grounds for a piney, citrusy tang. It's easy to find it ground or in whole pods at the grocery store, or you can buy the pods online. Just make sure you don't use black cardamom; it has a stronger flavor and is more typically used for savory dishes like stews or curries.