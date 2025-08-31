How Wolfgang Puck Makes Spices Taste Way More Flavorful

Spices are fickle things — use them right, and you'll have an incredibly useful tool at your disposal, ready to bring brightness, heat, and complexity to almost any dish you can imagine. From adding nutmeg to flavorful bolognese pasta sauces to making curries like butter chicken or tikka masala, they can be an easy way to seriously upgrade your home cooking. Use them wrongly, on the other hand, and you'll find yourself with a bitter, overwhelming mess of flavors. To truly unlock their potential, though, means treating them well before you even start cooking — and according to legendary chef Wolfgang Puck (who, let's face it, knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking) that means toasting them.

In an interview with MasterClass, Puck explained, "If you can, toast your peppercorns a little bit in the oven to release a little bit of the oil, and they will be even more fragrant. We do that with all of our spices. If it's cumin, coriander seed: We toast them, then they have more flavor because they release their oil." Toasting the spices is often said to awaken them — as heat works to intensify an ingredient's flavor (or at least how we perceive it). Any gentle coloring that occurs will be the result of the spices beginning to caramelize, which will create deeper, nuttier, and more complex flavors. Even 30 seconds in a hot pan can turn your spices from flat to vibrant. Cumin and coriander seeds, for example, go from a subtly herbal, vegetal flavor, to packing a bright, surprisingly rich aromatic punch when toasted.