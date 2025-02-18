Swedish Cinnamon Rolls Are The Upgrade Your Breakfast Menu Needs

Cinnamon rolls are hugely popular in the United States — so much so, that we have an entire day dedicated to them (National Cinnamon Roll Day is on October 4) and a Minneapolis bakery, Isles Bun & Coffee, was officially named home of the World's Best Cinnamon Rolls in 2024. When you think of this sweet treat, typically eaten for breakfast (especially if they're croissant-style cinnamon rolls), you probably picture a fluffy bun slathered in thick white frosting. It might come as a surprise then to learn that this is, in fact, quite a different version to the pastry enjoyed in Sweden, where it's claimed the cinnamon roll originated.

The most obvious difference between the buns is in appearance. Not only are the latter cinnamon rolls, known by the Swedish as kanelbullar, covered in coarse-looking granules (pärlsocker or Swedish pearl sugar, like Lars' Own's bag, which is made not to melt) instead of a layer of glossy icing, but they're typically twisted into a unique knotted shape rather than the signature, snail-like swirl we know and love. There are a number of other nuanced distinctions between the two, including the fact that the Swedish version uses a smaller amount of brown sugar than its American counterpart and is less likely to include raisins or other dried fruit. The dough is also laced with cardamom, which adds extra flavor and warmth.