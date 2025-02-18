Swedish Cinnamon Rolls Are The Upgrade Your Breakfast Menu Needs
Cinnamon rolls are hugely popular in the United States — so much so, that we have an entire day dedicated to them (National Cinnamon Roll Day is on October 4) and a Minneapolis bakery, Isles Bun & Coffee, was officially named home of the World's Best Cinnamon Rolls in 2024. When you think of this sweet treat, typically eaten for breakfast (especially if they're croissant-style cinnamon rolls), you probably picture a fluffy bun slathered in thick white frosting. It might come as a surprise then to learn that this is, in fact, quite a different version to the pastry enjoyed in Sweden, where it's claimed the cinnamon roll originated.
The most obvious difference between the buns is in appearance. Not only are the latter cinnamon rolls, known by the Swedish as kanelbullar, covered in coarse-looking granules (pärlsocker or Swedish pearl sugar, like Lars' Own's bag, which is made not to melt) instead of a layer of glossy icing, but they're typically twisted into a unique knotted shape rather than the signature, snail-like swirl we know and love. There are a number of other nuanced distinctions between the two, including the fact that the Swedish version uses a smaller amount of brown sugar than its American counterpart and is less likely to include raisins or other dried fruit. The dough is also laced with cardamom, which adds extra flavor and warmth.
How the Swedes enjoy their cinnamon rolls
It's not just the cinnamon rolls themselves that are different — there are also discrepancies in how Americans and Swedes choose to eat this treat. In Sweden, cinnamon buns are usually enjoyed as part of what is known as fika, a sort of coffee break where people are encouraged to take time out of their day to pause and connect with others over a hot drink and something sweet. In fact, this is such an important part of Swedish culture that homes and even workplaces often have a space set aside for this exact activity, which can happen at any time of the day and even more than once. Sure sounds a little different to wolfing down a cinnamon roll in the early hours of the morning as part of your brekkie.
It's also not uncommon for Swedish cinnamon rolls to be served alongside vanilla custard, which those with a palate accustomed to American cinnamon rolls may appreciate for the extra sweetness that it brings. However you choose to enjoy them, Swedish cinnamon rolls are a deliciously tasty treat and definitely deserve a spot on your breakfast table (or perhaps as part of a fika, newly introduced to your routine).