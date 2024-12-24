The Vanilla Extract Swap That Adds A Touch Of Spice To Your Cakes

The swap is simple, using the same measurements in the recipe. We tested a vanilla cake recipe which called for a whopping tablespoon of extract, making it great for comparisons. Different cakes and buttercream frostings incorporated real vanilla extract (a specific type of vanilla) and a cardamom extract from spice company Burlap & Barrel. The cakes were blind tasted by three people, who considered aroma, flavor, and overall vibe.

The differences were noticeable from the beginning. Vanilla, being dark brown, lends a hint of yellow or sepia to both batter and frosting. Cardamom extract is clear and nearly colorless. Aromatically, the vanilla smelled like, well, vanilla, while the cardamom evoked grassiness and freshness, with a mineral aromatic note. The taste tests were unanimous and surprising: Cardamom was the winner. The sense was that cardamom made the recipe slightly lighter and fresher, while the vanilla seemed to add a hint of perceived sweetness and heaviness. In both cases, flavor differences were subtle unless compared side-by-side. If you're swapping out of necessity, it's unlikely anyone will notice unless a vanilla aromatic is required.

Cardamom extract can also shine in buttermilk pancakes, pumpkin bread, and more, to great effect. Just make sure you're getting a cardamom extract designed for baking, rather than a health supplement. In addition to the previously mentioned brand, you can also find extracts from Silver Cloud and Saena Baking Co. Just as with vanilla extracts, you may find you have a favorite.