The Savory Staple You Should Be Using To Wrap Shrimp
It turns out you scientifically can't go wrong wrapping just about anything in bacon. We've tried the classic appetizers, like bacon-wrapped dates and bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, and even gotten a little experimental by wrapping green beans and grilled cheese with mouth-watering bacon. But there's one more little morsel of shellfish-y deliciousness that deserves a bacon embrace, and that's shrimp.
For a snack, hors d'oeuvres, or even a main course that packs a double punch of protein and savory flavor, bacon-wrapped shrimp are the answer. But how, exactly, do you cook these bite-sized treats so they come out juicy and flavorful? We asked Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Florida's Sunseeker Resort, for his best tips and tricks.
According to him, it all comes down to using the right kind of bacon and shrimp. "Pick the right bacon; look for thin-cut rather than thick-cut," he says. "Thin bacon crisps up nicely without overwhelming the shrimp, ensuring an even wrap. Thick bacon can sometimes stay chewy and not crisp up as well." In terms of the shrimp, you'll want to look for some that bring out the best of both foods. "When it comes to bacon-wrapped shrimp, size is crucial," he adds. "Larger shrimp have a firm, meaty texture that pairs well with the crispy bacon, giving you a satisfying bite."
How to assemble crowd-pleasing bacon-wrapped shrimp
When assembling this protein-packed appetizer, Kory Foltz advises starting with large, meaty shrimp, not just for their texture, but for their taste and the advantage their shape provides. "Their larger size ensures that the bacon can wrap fully around the shrimp, with enough space to crisp up while the shrimp cooks perfectly inside," he says. "Flavor is also an important aspect — the larger shrimp tend to have a sweeter, more delicate flavor that complements the savory, smoky bacon without being overpowered."
Foltz recommends slightly pre-cooking your bacon before wrapping the shrimp with it. "This ensures it crisps up fully when baking or grilling, while also allowing it to wrap tightly around the shrimp without unraveling," he says. Once the two ingredients are put together, you can pop the pan in the oven or throw them on the grill. Make sure your shrimp cooks through without letting it cook for too long to avoid making one of the most common shrimp cooking mistakes.
The final step is concocting the perfect sauce for dipping or drizzling. Foltz says he usually goes with either a sweet and spicy chili sauce or a more classic garlic butter. "Something with honey or brown sugar and fresh chili really complements the savory, salty bacon, while the slight heat balances the richness of the shrimp," he says. On the other hand, "the richness of the butter complements the crispy bacon, while the garlic adds a savory depth that contrasts well with the shrimp's sweetness. You could even squeeze in a bit of lemon juice to add brightness and freshness," he suggests.