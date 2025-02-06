The Savory Staple You Should Be Using To Wrap Shrimp

It turns out you scientifically can't go wrong wrapping just about anything in bacon. We've tried the classic appetizers, like bacon-wrapped dates and bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, and even gotten a little experimental by wrapping green beans and grilled cheese with mouth-watering bacon. But there's one more little morsel of shellfish-y deliciousness that deserves a bacon embrace, and that's shrimp.

For a snack, hors d'oeuvres, or even a main course that packs a double punch of protein and savory flavor, bacon-wrapped shrimp are the answer. But how, exactly, do you cook these bite-sized treats so they come out juicy and flavorful? We asked Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Florida's Sunseeker Resort, for his best tips and tricks.

According to him, it all comes down to using the right kind of bacon and shrimp. "Pick the right bacon; look for thin-cut rather than thick-cut," he says. "Thin bacon crisps up nicely without overwhelming the shrimp, ensuring an even wrap. Thick bacon can sometimes stay chewy and not crisp up as well." In terms of the shrimp, you'll want to look for some that bring out the best of both foods. "When it comes to bacon-wrapped shrimp, size is crucial," he adds. "Larger shrimp have a firm, meaty texture that pairs well with the crispy bacon, giving you a satisfying bite."