The Best Buffets In Las Vegas For Breakfast

Being the foodie haven that Las Vegas is, the city offers multitudes of spots where you can grab a hearty breakfast. However, you can't visit Vegas without trying at least one breakfast buffet. After all, buffets have been a tradition in Sin City since 1946 when Beldon Katleman created the Buckaroo Buffet at the El Rancho casino. Legend has it the buffet cost just $1 and included a low-key spread. Today, Vegas buffets are gluttonous affairs where you can pile your plate high with a smorgasbord of delicious dishes.

Las Vegas is packed with hotels and casinos offering breakfast buffets that range from ultra-luxurious to low-key and comforting. At most buffets, you can expect staples like scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, and pastries. Higher-end spots often dish out decadent items like lobster tails, prime rib, crab legs, and truffle-infused dishes. Many are all-you-can-eat setups with a fixed price and time limit, while a few offer unlimited small plates and made-to-order options instead of traditional serve-yourself lines.

One of the biggest mistakes people make with buffets in Las Vegas is not researching the options. While the number of buffets has declined since the pandemic, there are still over a dozen to choose from, so it helps to know which ones are worth your time and money. Based on our own experiences and countless customer reviews, we narrowed down the best of the best. These are the top Las Vegas breakfast buffets where you'll find an abundance of tasty food and drinks.