The Best Buffets In Las Vegas For Breakfast
Being the foodie haven that Las Vegas is, the city offers multitudes of spots where you can grab a hearty breakfast. However, you can't visit Vegas without trying at least one breakfast buffet. After all, buffets have been a tradition in Sin City since 1946 when Beldon Katleman created the Buckaroo Buffet at the El Rancho casino. Legend has it the buffet cost just $1 and included a low-key spread. Today, Vegas buffets are gluttonous affairs where you can pile your plate high with a smorgasbord of delicious dishes.
Las Vegas is packed with hotels and casinos offering breakfast buffets that range from ultra-luxurious to low-key and comforting. At most buffets, you can expect staples like scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, and pastries. Higher-end spots often dish out decadent items like lobster tails, prime rib, crab legs, and truffle-infused dishes. Many are all-you-can-eat setups with a fixed price and time limit, while a few offer unlimited small plates and made-to-order options instead of traditional serve-yourself lines.
One of the biggest mistakes people make with buffets in Las Vegas is not researching the options. While the number of buffets has declined since the pandemic, there are still over a dozen to choose from, so it helps to know which ones are worth your time and money. Based on our own experiences and countless customer reviews, we narrowed down the best of the best. These are the top Las Vegas breakfast buffets where you'll find an abundance of tasty food and drinks.
Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace
Bacchanal is a good name for the buffet at Caesar's Palace, considering it's the biggest and one of the most decadent buffets in the city. The dining room spans 25,000 square feet, and it immediately gives the sensation of opulence thanks to its modern furnishings and glass and stone accents. Around the room, you'll find 10 open kitchens and nine stations where chefs serve up a range of cuisines. You'll want to come hungry because there are over 250 dishes to choose from.
The brunch takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Sunday with a focus on fresh crab. You can pile your plate high with snow crab legs, tuck into a crab Benedict, or sample Singaporean blue crab. Other offerings include waffles, chicken-fried steak, birria tacos, omelets, Filipino lechon, and ramen. You can finish your meal with sweet treats like cheesecake and tiramisu. Non-alcoholic beverages like coffee, tea, and juice are included, and you can order boozy beverages for an extra charge.
Reservations are highly recommended for the top buffets in Las Vegas, and the Bacchanal is no exception. This spot gets super busy on the weekends, so walk-ins might have to wait ages in line. Once you check in, you'll have 90 minutes to indulge in all those enticing dishes. At over $80 per person, it's one of the pricier breakfast buffets in Las Vegas, but many say you can't beat the vast selection of food and the quality.
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas
The Wynn is a pretty impressive resort with its sleek design and nature-inspired spaces. Step into the brunch area and you'll find yourself in an expansive area that's divided into multiple dining areas. You can grab a seat close to the 16 live-action food stations or take an intimate table under the palm trees in the atrium. As you peruse the brunch offerings, you'll find over 120 dishes to choose from that take inspiration from a variety of global cuisines.
Diners rave about the delicious dishes at the Wynn's brunch buffet. As one Google reviewer said, "The best buffet I've had in Las Vegas, both in terms of quality and variety of food." There's something for everyone, with a great selection of seafood like crab legs and lobster claws, tacos, sushi, pastas made fresh in-house, and barbecued meats. Classic brunch dishes are also available like buttery eggs Benedict, fluffy french toast, and waffles.
You can hit up the Wynn breakfast buffet any day of the week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It costs $59.99 per person plus tax and that gives you two hours to eat to your heart's content. You can also add the Endless Pour Package to get bottomless mimosas, cocktails, wines, and beers for an extra $32.99. The Wynn doesn't take reservations for the buffet, but you can pre-pay for priority seating to secure your spot in line, which usually gets you in within 30 minutes of your seating time.
Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Tucked away in the back of The Cosmopolitan resort, Wicked Spoon puts a modern twist on the traditional Vegas buffet. The space is comfortable and contemporary with cushioned chairs and benches under hanging art installations. The food is served tapas-style with individual small plates that you can grab and bring back to your table. Servers are on hand to take drink orders and clear empty plates.
The food is plentiful at the Wicked Spoon, and by most accounts, it's pretty spectacular. Diners consistently call out the crab legs, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. Also on offer are tacos, eggs Benedict, prime rib, sushi, pastas, omelets, and crepes. Then, you have a dessert station that beckons with confections like cheesecake, gelato, molten lava cakes, and more.
Wicked Spoon is a brunch-only spot that's open every day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It costs about $50 with the option to add bottomless beverages like champagne, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and beer for an extra $30. Once inside, you get 90 minutes to gorge yourself silly. According to many diners, it's one of the most stand-out buffets in Vegas. As one Google reviewer said, "Best service I've ever had at a buffet and the food was beyond compare. Nearly everything we tried was very good to exceptional, interesting offerings, and they keep it fresh."
Sunday Brunch Buffet at Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood at M Resort
When a breakfast buffet is booked out months in advance, you know it has to be pretty darn good. That's the case at Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood at M Resort. Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., this swanky steakhouse puts out a luxurious spread that may not be as varied as some of the other buffets in town, but makes up for it with premium selections of meat and seafood. Think roasted lobster tails, beef Wellington, and snow crab legs.
Your brunch at Anthony's can start with a visit to the cold station, where you can fill your plate with smoked salmon, crab claws, and sushi. You can also whet your appetite with clam chowder or lobster bisque. Breakfast selections include eggs Benedict, french toast, and made-to-order omelets. You'll want to save room for the buffet's famous lobster tails and hearty entrées like lamb chops and prime rib. To finish, you can swing by the dessert station for sweet treats.
At the time of writing, the breakfast buffet at Anthony's is the priciest in Las Vegas at $99 per adult and $49 for kids. However, countless diners say it's a great deal for what you get. One Google reviewer said, "I have to say this is the best brunch buffet that I have had ... The bottom line is the food is absolutely delicious and definitely worth the price." As mentioned, advance reservations are essential.
Chin Chin at New York-New York Hotel & Casino
Located in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Chin Chin is a sleek Asian-inspired spot that offers an intimate setting away from the hustle and bustle of the casino. The main focus is Japanese and Chinese eats like sushi, dan dan noodles, and wonton soup. However, in the mornings, the restaurant also offers an American-style brunch with a great assortment of breakfast foods. There are stations set up where you can grab whatever catches your eye, as well as made-to-order dishes on offer.
Peruse the food stations at Chin Chin and you'll find dishes to suit all tastes. You can go light with some fresh fruit, yogurt, and pastries or go all out with corn beef hash, waffles, and bacon-cheddar-chive tater tots. Asian dishes also make an appearance like sushi and fried rice. For the made-to-order options, you can opt for an omelet with your choice of protein, veggies, and cheese, or eggs Benedict with a base of bacon, ham, or avocado. Wash it all down with some mimosas or Bloody Marys.
Chin Chin's brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday to Sunday. It's priced at $34.99 per adult and $18 per child, making it one of the more affordable brunches on the Strip. For an extra $19, you can add bottomless mimosas. Diners rave about the great flavors and the friendly and efficient service.
Border Brunch at Border Grill in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
If you're looking for something a bit different than the typical serve-yourself breakfast buffet, make your way to Border Grill in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The dining room is decked out in fun murals and there's a patio where you can dine overlooking the Mandalay Bay Beach water park. The restaurant is all about modern Mexican cuisine, and the Border Brunch allows you to try a wide variety of dishes with unlimited small plates.
The first thing to decide at the Border Brunch is whether you want to start with a non-alcoholic Mexican drink like a café de olla or go for the bottomless mimosas, micheladas, and Bloody Marys. From there, you can make your small plate selections. Savory options include chilaquiles, spicy chicken tamales, and the barbacoa Benedict. On the sweeter side, you have dishes like the horchata french toast and prickly pear chia parfait. If you like, you can try one of everything and order seconds and thirds.
At $46.99 per person, the Border Brunch is a pretty sweet deal considering you can keep the plates coming for up to two hours. The bottomless boozy beverages cost an extra $31.99. The brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and many say it's well worth your time. One diner said in a Google review, "Everything we tried was absolutely delicious and the wait staff was very friendly and attentive. The whole meal was a wonderful experience!"
A.Y.C.E. Buffet at Palms
Palms offers daily buffets in both the mornings and evenings, including lobster dinners on Wednesdays and Thursdays and prime rib and snow crab dinners on Fridays. However, locals and savvy visitors will tell you that the brunch buffet is the best value. In fact, many say the breakfast buffet gives you the best bang for your buck compared to any other buffet in Vegas. That's because for $42.99 you not only get to feast on an array of foods, but you also get bottomless mimosas and champagne.
Step inside the A.Y.C.E. area and you'll find seven food stations that cover all your brunch bases. Breakfast dishes include cereal, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausages, and eggs Benedict with country gravy. You can also have a chef whip you up an omelet at the egg station. Lunch dishes include pizza, chicken wings, fried rice, sushi, crab legs, and tamales. In addition, there is a well-stocked dessert station with everything from gelato to donuts and cakes.
The brunch buffet at The Palms runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You only get one and a half hours to dine, so plan wisely. Overall, it gets great reviews from diners. One Reddit user commented, "It is by far the best deal for a buffet. Including bottomless mimosas in that price just puts it over the top."
Garden Court at Main Street Station
If you happen to be in downtown Las Vegas and up for a feast, the brunch buffet at Garden Court in Main Street Station is a good bet. It's actually the only spot that offers a full buffet in that part of town. The dining room is decked out in Victorian decor like ornate chandeliers and ironwork. Around the room there are multiple food stations offering up a wide variety of breakfast classics and hearty lunch dishes. Attentive servers are also on hand to attend to guest's needs.
Diners love the variety of food on offer at the Garden Court breakfast buffet and that there are many types of cuisines to choose from, including Mexican, Chinese, and Italian. You can kick off your meal with a fresh salad or some fruit and yogurt, then segue into hot dishes like eggs, bacon, sausages, and hash browns. Mains can include fried chicken, pizza, roast turkey, Salisbury steak, and Hawaiian beef stew. Desserts like cakes, cookies, and pies are also offered.
While the Garden Court brunch buffet may not be as fancy as the spreads you'll find at other spots like Anthony's and Caesar's, many say both the food and the service are fantastic. The brunch runs every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $23.99 per adult. It's half price for kids between ages four and 10, and children three and under can eat for free. Even better, no reservations are needed.
Garden Buffet at South Point Casino
South Point Casino is another spot that offers buffets every day of the week, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets, as well as a prime rib and champagne brunch on the weekends. The atmosphere at the Garden Buffet is lively and the decor is colorful and cheerful, albeit slightly old-fashioned. It's a bit of a trek from the Strip, but many diners say it's worth the Uber ride because the food is tasty, the service is friendly, and the prices are very reasonable.
If you come during the week for the breakfast buffet, you'll be treated to a great selection of morning eats like made-to-order omelets, freshly made pancakes and waffles, cold cuts and cheeses, and meats like bacon, sausage, and chicken fried steak. You'll also get two complimentary Bloody Marys with your meal. The weekend brunch is a bit more decadent with five live cooking stations offering dishes like prime rib, seafood, freshly baked pizzas, pastas, and barbecued meats. The brunch comes with two mimosas.
The breakfast buffet takes place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday to Friday and is priced at $18.95 per person. The brunch buffet happens every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $33.95 per person. Kids between four and eight years old eat for half price and children three and under eat for free. Many diners say this is one of the best deals in town. As one Google reviewer said, "I couldn't find anything to complain about, aside from my stomach being too small."
Methodology
To narrow down the best breakfast buffets in Las Vegas, we drew on our own experiences hitting up buffets on and off the Strip and turned to customer reviews to see what other people are saying. We scoured platforms like Yelp and Reddit and pored over YouTube video reviews and Google reviews to see which buffets consistently get called out for having delectable breakfast spreads.
Some of the criteria we looked for included excellent food, a wide range of options, decent beverage choices, an inviting atmosphere, great service, and value for money. These are the spots that rise above for offering all-around fantastic breakfast buffet experiences.