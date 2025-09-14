The Complete Guide To Cooking With Quinoa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are, you know quinoa is good for you. If you haven't already cooked with it, you've probably at least side-eyed it at the grocery store. If you have, you might be wondering how to make it taste a little more interesting, use it in more varied fashion, or convince your family to eat it ... and you wouldn't be alone. The good news? Quinoa is incredibly versatile: it's great in trail mix, an excellent addition to veggie burgers, and a foundational ingredient in the healthiest protein patties you'll ever eat.

"Technically, it's a seed, but it's used like a whole grain, and often confused for one," says Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. "The Incas cultivated it in the Andes, and it still grows well at high elevations in South America." Indeed, adds Gwen Wolken, also a recipe creator and founder of A Sweet Thyme, it's been in use for 5,000 years, and the Inca people referred to it as "mother of all grains." While, as stated, it's not a grain, it cooks and tastes a lot like rice or couscous, Wolken says, only with more protein.

If you want to incorporate this healthy superfood into your weekly routine, though, there are a few things you should know about it. Not just what it is and what it tastes like, but also the best ways to cook, eat, and store it. Ready to know everything there is to know about fluffy, nutty, tender, delicious, protein-rich quinoa? Let's dig in.