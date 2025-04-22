Is Your Fast Food Veggie Burger Actually Made From Vegetables?

Let's face it — the choices for a good meal are often limited for vegetarians and vegans. This is especially true at fast food restaurants where, while there are vegetarian menu items, only a few actually offer an actual veggie burger. For example, while Culver's offers a veggie burger, vegans will need to avoid it since the patty contains eggs and is topped with real Wisconsin cheese. Similarly, Carl's Jr. has a unique zucchini burger that meets (no pun intended) the vegetarian criteria but isn't so much a burger as it is a sandwich stuffed with cuts of fried zucchini. Sadly, these limitations are magnified for those wanting a traditional veggie burger, which in no way resembles the meat that they're trying to avoid, as they're a bit of a fast food unicorn.

To be fair, many fast food menus offer meat alternative items made from the Impossible and Beyond lines like Burger King's Impossible Whopper. However, they're not made from whole vegetables and are strictly a meat substitute. Meaning they still resemble their standard meaty counterparts, down to the sinewy shape and texture. A traditional veggie burger is made from a mixture of seasonings and ingredients like beans, carrots, soy, and grains like quinoa. While they can look similar in appearance and color, veggie burgers also carry the extra benefits of the nutrition-dense vegetables used to make them. Thankfully, there are still fast food chains that offer their patrons a true veggie burger.