Popped Quinoa Is The Crunchy Addition Your Trail Mix Needs

Switching to more nutritious meals seems intimidating. Not only do you have to change your lifestyle by thinking twice about ordering fast food in the wee hours of the night, but you also have to consider what goes into your body and consume it mindfully. If you're strategic about it, it might become a lot easier than you think, especially if you opt for something almost effortless to prepare. Quinoa is a great start. It's flexible and as a high fiber content.

A 1-cup serving has 5 grams, which is at least 17% of the recommended daily intake of 25 to 30 grams. It's also a hearty ingredient that easily fits right into many dishes. Throw in popped quinoa into a bag of trail mix, for instance. Doing so will add extra crunch, layers of texture, and toasted undertones that make it a snack that's both nutritious and enjoyable. Note, however, that popped quinoa is not the same as puffed quinoa, which has a softer texture. You'll need to prepare raw quinoa seeds for the crunch factor we want to achieve.