Popped Quinoa Is The Crunchy Addition Your Trail Mix Needs
Switching to more nutritious meals seems intimidating. Not only do you have to change your lifestyle by thinking twice about ordering fast food in the wee hours of the night, but you also have to consider what goes into your body and consume it mindfully. If you're strategic about it, it might become a lot easier than you think, especially if you opt for something almost effortless to prepare. Quinoa is a great start. It's flexible and as a high fiber content.
A 1-cup serving has 5 grams, which is at least 17% of the recommended daily intake of 25 to 30 grams. It's also a hearty ingredient that easily fits right into many dishes. Throw in popped quinoa into a bag of trail mix, for instance. Doing so will add extra crunch, layers of texture, and toasted undertones that make it a snack that's both nutritious and enjoyable. Note, however, that popped quinoa is not the same as puffed quinoa, which has a softer texture. You'll need to prepare raw quinoa seeds for the crunch factor we want to achieve.
It's a nutrition-packed munchie that you'll want to add to your snack lineup
It's important to rinse the popped quinoa first if it doesn't come pre-rinsed (check the label for this) to get rid of bitterness. Before adding it to the medium-heat pan, make sure it's slightly moist. Here's a good rule of thumb: you'd want there to be at least 20% water and 80% quinoa. You also have the option to soak it in water for a few hours, preferably overnight. Once in the pan, the quinoa only takes around 15 seconds to pop, so focus on this task alone to avoid overcooking. When all the quinoa has popped, load it into a bag of trail mix and shake. To add another layer of flavor, you might even want to consider adding the fierce kick of Tajín. Have leftovers? You can transform your quinoa into crunchy patties, making a snack and a meal all in one go.
As such, there's no need to bid late-night munchies goodbye if you want a lifestyle change. After all, having a good relationship with food shouldn't be forgotten in the process of opting for healthier food alternatives. Instead of feeling discouraged and leaving it at that, consider the exciting quinoa and trail mix combo — it might just change your snacking game.