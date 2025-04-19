You Can Absolutely Use Your Rice Cooker To Make Quinoa. Here's How To Do It

Undeniably delicious and incredibly versatile, quinoa is one of those grains that can effortlessly work its way into a variety of dishes and make them too good to say no to. Whether you decide to transform your leftover quinoa into crispy, flavorful patties or simply mix it together with some roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta for a mouthwatering Mediterranean-style salad, your quinoa dish will be gone before you realize you had a whole group of people you were supposed to share it with.

However, while the most common way to cook quinoa (simmering it in water for about 15 minutes) seems pretty straightforward, not everyone has the time or the patience to stand over a stove and wait for it to fluff up. And let's not even get started on quinoa's tendency to get mushy if it isn't cooked properly, or the messy pot you'll be left with later due to the grain's naturally sticky outer layer. Thankfully, though, there's a more efficient and hands-free way to cook quinoa without having to worry about it turning into a mushy mess. And believe it or not, it involves none other than your rice cooker.

There are at least 12 foods you can make in a rice cooker, other than rice, and quinoa just might deserve the 13th spot on that list. Moreover, one of the most convenient things about this method is that you can stick to the same water to quinoa ratio you'd use with the traditional stovetop approach — that is, use 1 ¾ cup of water for every 1 cup of quinoa. So, how can you make the best rice cooker quinoa?