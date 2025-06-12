The Popular Superfood That Pairs Perfectly With Dark Chocolate

A dark chocolate quinoa bowl is a protein-rich dish that will pump you up for the day. However, it works well for lunch and dinner, too. After all, we wouldn't bat an eye, even if you had a plate of buttermilk pancakes for dinner. Other ingredients include milk (oat, soy, or almond — whichever you prefer), sugar (white, brown, or any sweetener), and maple syrup. Unsweetened cocoa powder can be used, but you can always increase the sweetness by choosing a sweetened version. It's fascinatingly flexible — your bowl, your choice.

You'd want to start by preparing quinoa and rinsing it first to lessen the bitterness, while you warm up the pan. Once that's out of the way, you can toss quinoa right into the pan and toast it until it's fully dried. That's when you'd want to add milk — and a dash of sea salt if you prefer. Like how you'd usually cook quinoa in hot water, you'll want to simmer it to soak up the liquid. All you need now is to transfer it to a bowl and mix it with the rest of the ingredients (sweetener and cocoa powder). Don't forget to put in your desired dark chocolate for the final touch, though. It might not taste the way you like it at first, so feel free to add more flavoring. You can even customize it further by adding some almonds, chia seeds, dried fruits, or granola.