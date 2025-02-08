Transform Leftover Quinoa Into Crispy, Flavorful Patties

Quinoa took the United States by storm in the mid-2000s, and quickly became a familiar culinary staple in pantries and restaurants alike. Marketed as a superfood rich in iron, folate, protein, and other key nutrients, people fell in love with its rich, nutty flavor and versatility. It's an excellent stand-in for rice in dishes like wild rice and walnut-stuffed acorn squash, and makes a great base for Buddha bowls. The best part, however, might be getting creative with the leftovers.

It's easy to make more quinoa than you need, but this is far from a problem, as it's simple to turn the extras into dense, crispy patties that make a nutritious snack or a tasty side for any meal. The only ingredients you really need are quinoa, eggs, breadcrumbs, and your preferred seasonings. Salt and pepper are pretty delicious, but you can also get creative with other powdered spices and shredded cheese. You can even borrow flavors from other recipes, like these savory, cheesy truffled grit cakes.

While it's okay to experiment a bit with the ratio of quinoa to eggs and breadcrumbs, start with a 1:1 ratio of quinoa to breadcrumbs, plus two eggs per cup of quinoa. Whisk the eggs lightly before adding them to the other ingredients to ensure everything mixes evenly. Scooping the patties with a measuring cup helps keep the patties uniform, but you'll need to form them by hand to get them thin enough to crisp up properly.