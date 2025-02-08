Transform Leftover Quinoa Into Crispy, Flavorful Patties
Quinoa took the United States by storm in the mid-2000s, and quickly became a familiar culinary staple in pantries and restaurants alike. Marketed as a superfood rich in iron, folate, protein, and other key nutrients, people fell in love with its rich, nutty flavor and versatility. It's an excellent stand-in for rice in dishes like wild rice and walnut-stuffed acorn squash, and makes a great base for Buddha bowls. The best part, however, might be getting creative with the leftovers.
It's easy to make more quinoa than you need, but this is far from a problem, as it's simple to turn the extras into dense, crispy patties that make a nutritious snack or a tasty side for any meal. The only ingredients you really need are quinoa, eggs, breadcrumbs, and your preferred seasonings. Salt and pepper are pretty delicious, but you can also get creative with other powdered spices and shredded cheese. You can even borrow flavors from other recipes, like these savory, cheesy truffled grit cakes.
While it's okay to experiment a bit with the ratio of quinoa to eggs and breadcrumbs, start with a 1:1 ratio of quinoa to breadcrumbs, plus two eggs per cup of quinoa. Whisk the eggs lightly before adding them to the other ingredients to ensure everything mixes evenly. Scooping the patties with a measuring cup helps keep the patties uniform, but you'll need to form them by hand to get them thin enough to crisp up properly.
Cooking tips and serving suggestions
The easiest way to cook your quinoa patties is to pan-fry them in a little bit of oil. To ensure they cook all the way through without burning, use medium heat and cover them for a few minutes. After flipping them, leave them uncovered so they have a chance to get crispy and to keep them from falling apart. Additionally, be careful not to overcrowd the pan — if your quinoa patties are touching each other, you're likely trying to cook too many at the same time.
Once the patties are golden brown on the outside and tender on the inside (no shame in sampling a tasty test patty), they're ready to enjoy. They make an excellent whole-grain stand-in for biscuits alongside easy and delicious 3-bean chili or beef stew. You can also smother them in chicken or sausage gravy for a gluten-free spin on a classic Appalachian breakfast. Add a side of bacon and over easy eggs to make the dish even more authentic.
If you prefer lighter meals, quinoa patties are also the perfect accompaniment to flakey poached cod, baked salmon, or grilled chicken breast. Their crisp, nutty aroma and flavor complement the juicy succulence of leaner proteins, especially when drizzled in a tangy vinaigrette, fresh tomato sauce, or homemade pesto. They're also hearty enough to serve as a vegetarian main dish alongside roasted vegetables and au gratin potatoes, or sandwiched inside a whole-grain bun and smothered in your favorite savory, zesty burger toppings.