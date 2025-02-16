What Can You Substitute For Rice In Cabbage Rolls?

Whether it's because you're experiencing a newfound love of keto or you just aren't a rice fan, it pays to find an alternative grain for the filling in your cabbage rolls. Fortunately, you don't have to look very far to find something — a few somethings, for that matter — to put into the cabbage rolls to replace the rice. The options tend to fall into the "other grains" category, though there are some options that aren't even grains. What you use instead of rice is a matter of flavor preference, dietary goals, and availability. However, none of them will make your stuffed cabbage rolls less of a comfort food dish. Many times, they add even more flavor than rice ever could.

Let's start with your low carb options. Cauliflower rice is your best choice here, and this is the one you'll most likely select if you're following a low-carb diet, such as keto or Atkins. For the best flavor and texture, you should stir-fry the cauliflower rice beforehand. This makes it the right consistency, meaning that it won't be mixed in raw with the other filling ingredients, like diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and ground beef. These tasty ingredients also get cooked ahead of time. Finally, the cooked cabbage leaves finally get stuffed with this cauliflower-forward mix before being shoved into the oven to bake.