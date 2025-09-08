10 Of Julia Child's Favorite Desserts

It would be hard to imagine a universe without Julia Child. Indeed, her legacy stretches beyond the culinary world. Her warbling voice, infectious energy, and passion for food have seemingly permeated every walk of life, from social media to the pervasiveness of the modern-day celebrity chef. Julia introduced Americans to French cuisine and her top cooking tips with her 1961 work, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and her subsequent award-winning series "The French Chef," which premiered in 1963 and ran for 10 Seasons.

Among the many recipes she presented in both her cookbooks and many television programs were iconic desserts of all kinds. While we know her favorite cuisine was French food, including desserts like crème caramel and mousse au chocolat, she also favored basics, like the sweet treats from McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, located in Santa Barbara, where she spent most of the latter part of her life before her death at the age of 91 on August 13, 2004.

To fully comprehend the breadth of Julia Child's favorite foods, let's take a closer look at some of her most beloved desserts. While some may be recognizable to the average foodie, others might just be diamonds in the rough you have never heard of, but will be delighted to discover.