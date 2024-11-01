12 Of Julia Child's Actual Favorite Foods

People usually think of Julia Child's favorites as being her "best" recipes from her cookbooks and TV shows. However, she had her own favorite foods, some of which were French, and some of which might be quite a surprise. Child was known for being down to earth, and her goal was to make French cooking very accessible to the average home cook. Her list of favorite foods shows just how down to earth she was, with some very comforting and basic foods rubbing elbows with fancy French concoctions.

But as Child has said, meals don't have to be these fancy ordeals; you just want to have good, fresh food. That food can be something you might find in a Paris bistro, but it may also be something you find in a company's discount store (we're serious, you'll see) or even fast food. With that in mind, here's a look at the food and drink that Child herself loved to have as she helped the rest of us learn to cook French recipes.