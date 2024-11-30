The French Dessert That Made Julia Child Cry On Television

Julia Child wasn't one to shy away from impassioned reactions to food. The chef and author was famous for her unabashed love for butter, which was one of her favorite foods, and, of course, French cuisine. In one episode of her TV show "The French Chef," Child described the texture and flavor of a simple chocolate mousse that could bring "tears to your eyes when you taste it." Throughout the nearly 30-minute mousse-making tutorial, Child imparts all sorts of helpful cooking tips, instructing the viewer on how to conquer egg whites, create a sugar syrup with instant coffee, and display proper folding technique. She even sits down for a "chocolate mousse" party. However, she doesn't appear to actually shed a tear.

There was one dessert, however, that caused Child to visibly cry and become emotional on camera. That tear-inducing dish was Nancy Silverton's crème fraîche brioche tart. The tart, composed of a buttery brioche dough, was filled with crème fraîche custard and garnished with an assortment of fruit, nuts, and a luxurious sauce.