The Brand Of Chocolate Julia Child Often Used When Baking

When deciding what kind of baking chocolate to fold into your cookie dough or mix into muffins, there are a few factors to consider. Before selecting a bar from the shelf, or adding a bag of chocolate chips to your cart, take into account the desired flavor and intensity, texture, and what other ingredients you plan to include in your finished product.

Bittersweet and semisweet chocolates tend to offer a richness and sweetness that isn't too overwhelming. Milk chocolate, on the other hand, is creamier than its more bitter counterparts, and less obtrusive, making it ideal for recipes that might already involve a lot of other flavors and mix-ins like candies, cookies, or marshmallows.

You can buy baking bars to roughly chop and stir into glazes or icing, or add to cookie dough for a rustic, chunky texture and chocolate flavor. Sprinkle chocolate chips into banana bread or cookies. Whisk cocoa powder into flour to give cookies or muffins a chocolatey base, or to flavor delicate, decadent macarons. Plus, cocoa powder is, of course, the heart of a classic creamy hot chocolate. So make Julia Child proud with some quality chocolate and good butter. Bon appétit!

