Imagine Julia Child on a floating island. No, no. Imagine Julia Child eating a floating island. We're not talking sandy shores or coconuts from coconut trees, but a creamy and custardy dessert. The floating island, known as île flottante in French, was a favorite of Julia Child, the co-author of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and beloved host of the PBS series, "The French Chef." The dessert consists of a bowl of vanilla crème anglaise topped with a dollop of poached meringue and finished with a swirl of caramel.

You wouldn't be remiss in not knowing the custard and egg-white-based dessert, however, as it is definitely a vintage dish, seemingly lost to the annals of culinary history. This is a shame, considering its deep roots in French cuisine. The dessert was first mentioned 1747, when a recipe for the dish was found in a cookbook called "The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy." However, the dessert really took off in the mid-20th century. It isn't at all that surprising considering the slew of meringue-based desserts popularized around that time. Just think of the mile-high peaks of a baked Alaska or the delicate but beautiful Pavlova. However, this doesn't mean that you should discount the vintage dessert. After all, even famous foodie and curmudgeon Anthony Bourdain had a recipe for the dish on hand. And if both Child and Bourdain have a soft spot for the dish, you know it's worth trying.

