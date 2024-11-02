What Liquor Does Julia Child Add To Her Flaming Crepes Suzette?

Like Baked Alaska, Bananas Foster, and other flaming desserts, Crêpes Suzette is a showstopper to prepare and serve. Crêpes Suzette is a stack of warm, thin crepes topped with a caramelized orange-butter sauce. The chef and TV personality Julia Child loved this French classic enough to include the recipe in her collection, "The French Chef Cookbook." The finishing touch for all Crêpes Suzette recipes is to flambé (aka pour a little alcohol over your pan and ignite it). But when it comes to what you flambé your crêpes with, Child has some definitive opinions.

As Child cooks through her Crêpes Suzette recipe on her 1960s cooking show, The French Chef, she shares that she uses both orange liqueur and brandy. "You don't have to use orange liqueur, but it gives an added orange flavor," she says. Her Crêpes Suzette recipe uses squares of sugar that she rubs against orange peels to pick up their orangey oil, plus orange zest and orange juice. So, it makes sense that an orange liqueur would help bring out all that orange goodness. But Child adds a caveat, "Don't use it at all unless you're willing to buy a brand that really tastes very good," she says. It's the good stuff or bust for Child when it comes to crêpes. To honor her request, pick up a bottle of Grand Marnier, a French orange-flavored liqueur that blends barrel-aged Cognac, bitter orange, and sugar.