When fall rolls around, pumpkin suddenly pops up everywhere. You can find it baked into pies and bread and roasted as a cozy side dish. It even appears in beverages like seasonal pumpkin beers and pumpkin spice lattes. Native to the Americas, pumpkins are some of the oldest cultivated plants. Evidence shows that indigenous people in Mexico were likely eating pumpkins, or at least their seeds, as far back as 10,000 B.C. When Europeans arrived in the Americas and became acquainted with the hardy fruit, they transported it across the globe.

Travel around the world today, and you'll find numerous pumpkin varieties that are great for cooking with and many international takes on pumpkin dishes that go beyond pies and seasonal drinks. In some spots, pumpkin or squash is simmered with spices until tender and infused with bold flavors. In other places, it's simply steamed with a few basic ingredients to really let the pumpkin flavor shine. It can also be used as a vessel to hold thick broths or stews. Pumpkin can be used in a wide range of sweet and savory recipes, including spicy curries, soups, and custards. If you're curious to see just how versatile this tasty orange fruit can be, here are 11 unique pumpkin dishes from around the world that are worth trying.