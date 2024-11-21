12 Varieties Of Pumpkins You Should Try Cooking With

When pumpkin-spice everything starts to show up, so do actual pumpkins. Many of us are happy just to grab a big orange one (or two or three) for carving and a few cute little ones for seasonal decoration. The more intrepid among us, however, may toy with the idea of cutting them up and making pumpkin pie or tasty pumpkin cornbread from scratch — after all, pumpkins are all over the place in the fall, and it seems a waste to use them only for decoration.

But figuring out which ones to choose for cooking can be a puzzle. Pumpkins come in a range of shapes and sizes, from tiny and white to green to striped to the familiar large orange ones — are they all even edible? While none of them will kill you if you eat them, some are better for cooking than others. And on top of that, they differ enough in flavor and texture that some may work better in certain dishes than others. To help you choose the right pumpkin for whatever treat you have planned, we've asked certified master gardener Mary Jane Duford and chef Hunter Evans of Mayflower Café in Jackson, Mississippi, for their best tips.