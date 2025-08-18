19 Cambodian Dishes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Cambodia's cuisine often gets less international attention than Thailand or Vietnam, but Khmer food is just as vibrant and steeped in history and culture. It's shaped by the country's rivers, rice fields, and coastline, as well as centuries of influence from India, China, and France. The result is a rich culinary tradition with dishes that range from comforting soups and curries to tangy salads and grilled street snacks.

In the late 2000s, I spent two years living in Cambodia's capital city of Phnom Penh. During that time, I had the chance to sample countless Khmer dishes in a wide range of settings, including morning markets, roadside stalls, elegant restaurants, and tiny family-run spots. I still crave some of those dishes to this day, like a peppery plate of lok lak or a simple bowl of kuy teav noodles. If you're curious about Cambodian cuisine, these are 19 Khmer dishes that I believe everyone should try at least once.