The Best Sauce To Serve With Pumpkin Ravioli

Ravioli is one of the ultimate comfort foods. It also happens to be extremely versatile. Not only are the filling, color, and shape easily customizable, but ravioli also makes a great alternative to fettuccine when ordering at an Italian restaurant and a unique swap for traditional noodle layers in lasagna.

When autumn approaches, seasonal fillings for ravioli are always in both higher demand and more easily accessible, as fall produce ripens and hits shelves. Pumpkin ravioli is one of the more popular twists on classic ravioli, but oftentimes home cooks are at a loss when it comes to a sauce pairing. The answer is sage brown butter sauce.

What is great about sage brown butter sauce is that it's easy to make and takes only a few ingredients. It also requires little cooking time, being done in about 5 minutes. The savory and nutty flavors of this sauce pair perfectly with pumpkin ravioli, as well as other pastas and dishes.