13 Pumpkin Beers You Should Be Sipping On This Fall
Fall is upon us, which means pumpkin beers are out in full force at tap rooms, brewpubs, and bottle shops across the country. Slightly spicy and sweet, these seasonal beers are typically made with pumpkin flesh or puree, and pumpkin spice. They come in a wide array of styles including imperial ales, sour beers, barleywines, and stouts. Most are limited-release brews that are only available for a few weeks or months around fall, which means you only have a short window of time to get your pumpkin beer fix.
If you're a fan of pumpkin beer, you're probably already aware that not all are created equal. Some are simply better than others thanks to their complex flavor profiles, rich mouthfeel, and smooth finish. To help you determine which pumpkin beers are worth sipping on this fall, we put together a list of our favorite spooky season brews as well as some of the most highly rated pumpkin beers on the market. Trust us — you're going to want to stock up on these gems so that you have a stash that lasts long after Halloween and Thanksgiving are over.
Saint Arnold Pumpkinator
Founded in Houston in 1994, Saint Arnold is the oldest craft brewery in Texas. It's named after a French saint who apparently had the power to make beer spring forth from nearly empty vessels. The team at the brewery works its own magic with beer, creating full-flavored brews. One that has a serious cult following is the seasonal Pumpkinator imperial pumpkin stout beer. It first made an appearance 15 years ago, and Saint Arnold brings it back every fall due to popular demand.
The classic Pumpkinator is dark and dreamy with heavy malt and hints of pumpkin, brown sugar, molasses, cinnamon, and nutmeg. With an ABV of 10.3%, it also has a good kick to it. To say that people like this full-bodied brew would be an understatement. One reviewer on Beer Advocate said, "Incredible beer that is a rare stout style. Worth all the hype and cult following." Another said, "This is the best pumpkin beer possible." If you already know and love the Pumpkinator, you may want to give the Bourbon Barrel Pumpkinator with cacao nibs, vanilla, and coffee notes a try. Many say it's right up there with the classic.
Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
Wisconsin-based brewery Whole Hog aims to create next-level beers. The company website states, "If it can be knocked up a notch, we knock twice." That seems to be exactly what happened with the Pumpkin Ale, which has won multiple awards at beer festivals. Part of the appeal of this seasonal ale is that it's made with real pumpkin and pumpkin pie spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Plus, the 7% ABV is strong enough, but not so strong that you'll be blindsided after a few.
The Pumpkin Ale gets rave reviews from drinkers. It has an "outstanding" score of 92 on Beer Advocate and 4.9 stars out of five on Total Wine. People love that it smells and tastes just like pumpkin pie. As one Beer Advocate reviewer said, "Makes me feel six and in my great-grandmother's house at Thanksgiving." People also like that it's smooth and refreshing and that the pumpkin and spices are well-balanced without any one element being too overpowering. All in all, this is a solid pumpkin beer that's easy to drink and bursting with fall flavors.
Cigar City Brewing Good Gourd
Since 2009, Cigar City Brewing has been handcrafting innovative brews from its brewery in Tampa, Florida. You can swing by the tap room to sample the beers at the source or pick up cans and bottles from select vendors. Good Gourd is one of its highest-rated beers, but also one that's only available for a limited time in the fall. The spice-forward imperial pumpkin ale features real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. It has a healthy ABV of 8.8%, giving it some oomph without going overboard on the heat.
With a score of 95 on Beer Advocate, Good Gourd has a "world-class" rating. Reviewers comment on everything from the delightful balance of spices to the smooth mouthfeel and authentic pumpkin pie flavors. The sweetness of the pumpkin is offset by the slight bitterness of the imperial ale and spices, which makes it a great sipping beer that's not too sickly sweet or watered down like some pumpkin beers can be. As one reviewer on Total Wine said, "The amount of depth to the flavor of this beer is unreal. If you're into pumpkin and pumpkin spice I hiiiiighly recommend this one! Get it while you can!"
Avery Brewing Co. Rumpkin
In 1993, Adam Avery was newly accepted to law school but opted to go the beer brewing route instead. It was a decision that panned out well for him, as he now has numerous award-winning beers under his belt. If you want to try one of his more interesting creations, Rumpkin is a special 2015 vintage release that features pumpkin ale aged in rum barrels and further flavored with nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, and ginger. It clocks in at an impressive 17.5% ABV, making it the booziest beer on this list.
You might think the high ABV would put people off Rumpkin, but that's exactly what many people like about it. One reviewer on Beer Advocate said, "As far as pumpkin beers go, Rumpkin is hands down one of the best, most unique, and stands as a reminder of what Avery was back in the day: a heavy-hitting, non-apologetic, brewer of big, bold beers." Reviewers also comment on the nice nose of malted barley and spices; the complex flavors of pumpkin, caramel, and rum; and the heat on the finish. If you like intense pumpkin beers, this one's for you.
Southern Tier Brewing Company Warlock Imperial Pumpkin Stout
Located just outside of Lakewood, New York, Southern Tier Brewing Company produces a wide variety of craft beers including hazy beers, imperial stouts, and porter beers. The Pumking collection is a seasonal offering that typically comes out in August and is available until October. It features one pumpkin whisky and three pumpkin beers. While the classic Pumking and Caramel Pumking beers get decent reviews, many say the Warlock imperial pumpkin stout is the way to go.
Warlock combines a bold imperial stout with classic pumpkin pie spices. The aroma is light with hints of roasted malt, chocolate, and coffee. It has a smooth body with notes of baking spices and a touch of sweetness on the finish. The 8.6% ABV gives it a bit of heat without detracting from the dessert-like flavors. Many say the pumpkin flavor is subtle and blends well with the hints of vanilla, cinnamon, and chocolate. Beer Connoisseur described it as, "An intriguing, well-spiced beer with a punch — perfect for a cool autumn night."
Prairie Artisan Ales Pumpkin Maple Marty
Prairie Artisan Ales' Pumpkin Maple Marty is an interesting pumpkin beer from a company with an equally interesting backstory. The brand falls under the umbrella of Krebs Brewing Company, which is owned by Zach Prichard, a fourth-generation brewer. Krebs' signature Choc beer was created when Prichard's great-grandfather started brewing beer illegally out of an Italian restaurant in Oklahoma City. Today, Krebs produces a wide range of unique beers, including the Prairie Artisan Ales line. The Pumpkin Maple Marty is part of the Marty series, which is inspired by espresso martinis.
This innovative pumpkin beer features stout aged in barrels that first held bourbon, then maple syrup, and finally the beer. The unique concoction includes coffee, pumpkin pie spice, espresso flavor, vanilla, and pumpkin. This is another boozy beer with an ABV of 13.9%. It gets overwhelmingly positive reviews from drinkers with an "outstanding" score of 93 on Beer Advocate. People love the full mouthfeel and the combination of complementary flavors. As one reviewer said: "Quite a lot going on in this but it works ... Crazy ingredient list but well executed and balanced."
NoDa Brewing Gordgeous
If you've spent any time in the Carolinas, you may be familiar with NoDa Brewing. The company has been around since 2011 and creates a solid lineup of beers, some of which are available year-round and others that are seasonal or limited-edition. Gordgeous is NoDa's pumpkin beer and it makes an appearance every year in the lead-up to fall. It's a refreshing ale that offers real pumpkin flavors as opposed to heavy pumpkin pie spices. The company purposely leaves out cinnamon and nutmeg, which gives it a different flavor profile than your typical pumpkin beer.
There's no doubt that Gordgeous is a winner with many drinkers. It was awarded gold at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 and 2020 and gets positive reviews on platforms like Beer Advocate. People love that it's made with real pumpkin puree and hand-cracked spices like cloves and cardamom. The 6.4% ABV makes it easy to drink, while still adding body. It has strong pumpkin notes on the nose and subtly sweet and spicy flavors of brown sugar, fresh ginger, allspice, and malt. If you love pumpkin ales with fresh flavors, Gordgeous is a solid choice.
Jolly Pumpkin La Parcela
With a name like Jolly Pumpkin, you might think this company focuses solely on pumpkin beers. However, the Michigan brewery only creates one pumpkin ale and that's La Parcela. Like Jolly Pumpkin's other beers, it's produced using Belgian brewing methods like open fermentation and oak barrel aging. Real pumpkin gives it a slightly sweet flavor, while cacao and pumpkin spices give it sweetness, earthiness, and comforting fall flavors. It's also a sour beer, which adds to its intrigue.
If you're looking for a departure from your run-of-the-mill pumpkin beers, La Parcela is a good bet. People love how complex this beer is thanks to the tart flavor and the aromas from the fresh pumpkin and spices. It has a crisp mouthfeel and the 6.2% ABV makes it refreshing without being too strong. One reviewer on Beer Advocate said, "This beer is as autumn as you can get for a spiced, sour beer. It's none of that overly done pumpkin latte-type nonsense though, don't think that. It's nuanced and bright. The spices are in the background, mild, and complementary. The tartness is well done."
Bottle Logic Brewing Picture If You Will...
Bottle Logic Brewing is nothing if not innovative. Located in Anaheim, California, this modern microbrewery whips up experimental beers in small batches using interesting combinations of ingredients. Picture If You Will... is a pumpkin ale that features fresh pumpkin and spices like clove, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. It's aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels, which adds richness to the flavor profile. It was last released in 2023 but is available on tap at the brewery and you can still find bottles floating around from select vendors.
This spice-laden pumpkin ale has a score of 96 on Beer Advocate with many reviewers raving about the excellent balance. Many comment on the big, bold pumpkin pie spices on the nose, the creamy mouthfeel, and the heady mix of flavors. It's pretty boozy at 13% ABV, but most people don't seem to mind. One Beer Advocate reviewer said, "It's a very good strong ale — lots of the characteristics I want from it, in that it's boozy with strong vanilla and dark fruit notes. The pumpkin and spices are just as strong, and it's extremely well balanced."
Voodoo Brewing Company Caution! Contains Real Pumpkin!!!
Founded in 2005, Voodoo Brewing Company has grown from a small brewery in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to an internationally recognized brand with locations in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Nevada. The craft beers are creative and feature vibrant artwork and quirky names. For example, take Voodoo's seasonal pumpkin beer called Caution! Contains Real Pumpkin!!! This unusual brew consists of barleywine with real pumpkin and cinnamon that's aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans from Madagascar. It comes in bottles sealed with dripping orange wax.
Barleywines tend to be strong and complex, and that's what you get with Caution! Contains Real Pumpkin!!! At 11.3% ABV, it definitely has some substance. The mild pumpkin flavor comes through amid spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and the bourbon barrels give it a slight oakiness. The vanilla adds a touch of richness and complements the sweetness of the pumpkin. It's definitely a departure from the norm, and that's exactly what many people appreciate. As one Beer Advocate reviewer said, "Worth a purchase for its uniqueness."
Schlafly Pumpkin Ale
St. Louis brewery Schlafly makes over 60 different types of beer, but it's the Pumpkin Ale that many people know it for. This pumpkin beer is about as classic as you can get with a full-bodied ale that's flavored with pumpkin and baking spices. The 8% ABV gives it a nice kick and it boasts medium hops, malt, and bitterness. It's typically available from August to November at the Schlafly Tap Room and restaurants, as well as various stores and vendors across the country.
The Schlafly Pumpkin Ale has legions of fans who say that it's the best of its kind on the market. According to one Reddit user, "Schlafly Pumpkin Ale is the epitome of pumpkin beer. They absolutely nailed it in basically every way." It has a score of 93 on Beer Advocate with reviewers raving about everything from the rich pumpkin pie flavors to the perfect amount of sweetness and creamy finish. One reviewer even went so far as to say, "This is hands down one of the best beers I have ever had in my life." The only complaint that several people have is that it's not available year-round.
Four Peaks Double Pumpkin Porter
Housed in a historic building that was once an ice factory, a dairy creamery, and a recording studio, Four Peaks Brewing is an Arizona brewery that produces a wide array of beers. The original Pumpkin Porter is a fan favorite, but for those who like ultra-bold beers, the Double Pumpkin Porter is a step up. First released in 2014, it features more pumpkin flavor, malt, and spices than the original. It also has 8.5% ABV versus the 5.1% ABV of the regular Pumpkin Porter.
This deep amber-hued brew earns accolades from reviewers for its boldness and great balance of flavors. The nose offers subtle hints of roasted malt and spices, while the taste is slightly sweet with pumpkin pie flavors that are distinctive but don't overwhelm the palate. One reviewer on Beer Advocate commented, "There is just enough hopping to prevent this sweet brew from being cloying." It also has great carbonation and a smooth mouthfeel. It might be hard to find outside the Southwest, but if you do come across it, the Double Pumpkin Porter comes highly recommended.
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale
Dogfish Head has been supplying the good folks of Delaware and beyond with Punkin Ale since 1994. It debuted at the Punkin Chunkin pumpkin throwing event six months before Sam and Mariah Calagione opened the first Dogfish brewpub. People loved the beer so much that it has become a seasonal fixture that's typically offered from August to November. The spiced brown ale is made with real pumpkin flesh, brown sugar, and an array of spices. It also boasts a respectable 7% ABV.
Reviewers have great things to say about the Punkin Ale from Dogfish. As one rater on Beer Advocate said, "Taste is very nice. Pie-like, with baking spices and some light bitterness. Everything is executed very well. Nothing overdone, nothing absent." Many reviewers say the sweetness from the pumpkin and brown sugar balances well with the spiciness of the cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. People also enjoy the creamy mouthfeel and the dryness on the finish. Many say it's a solidly good fall brew. As another reviewer noted, "A great beer to drink on a crisp night sitting by the jack-o'-lantern."