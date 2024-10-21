13 Pumpkin Beers You Should Be Sipping On This Fall

Fall is upon us, which means pumpkin beers are out in full force at tap rooms, brewpubs, and bottle shops across the country. Slightly spicy and sweet, these seasonal beers are typically made with pumpkin flesh or puree, and pumpkin spice. They come in a wide array of styles including imperial ales, sour beers, barleywines, and stouts. Most are limited-release brews that are only available for a few weeks or months around fall, which means you only have a short window of time to get your pumpkin beer fix.

If you're a fan of pumpkin beer, you're probably already aware that not all are created equal. Some are simply better than others thanks to their complex flavor profiles, rich mouthfeel, and smooth finish. To help you determine which pumpkin beers are worth sipping on this fall, we put together a list of our favorite spooky season brews as well as some of the most highly rated pumpkin beers on the market. Trust us — you're going to want to stock up on these gems so that you have a stash that lasts long after Halloween and Thanksgiving are over.