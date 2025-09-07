10 Secret Tips To Bake An Apple Pie That Beats Any Bakery Version

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall is my absolute favorite time of year, as I love both the chillier weather and foods that come with it. Every time I make a trip to my local orchard to pick up a peck of apples, my family members and friends always ask about what I'm planning to do with all that fruit. Apple dumplings? Maybe. Apple pancakes? Probably. Apple pie? Definitely.

If you're just dipping your toe into seasonal baking, and the thought of making a homemade pie crust keeps you up at night, rest assured that apple pie is a great recipe to start with. Apples are an incredibly forgiving fruit to bake with, and they aren't as juicy and wet as fruits like cherries and blueberries. Plus, you can get really creative with your add-ins, play with different spices, and give your local bakery pie a run for its money — all after you get an A+ in Apple Pie 101, of course.

I consider myself an expert in the apple pie-baking realm for many reasons. For one, my CV includes baking apple pies for many, many years and having crafted an award-winning recipe (seriously, the folks on the local fair circuit love it). Fruit pies are also a topic I've covered extensively in the classes and seminars I've taught about baking, and I've learned so much from my years of experimenting with this truly timeless recipe. Here are some of my top tips for baking an out-of-this-world apple pie that will make you fall even more in love with the fruit than you thought possible.