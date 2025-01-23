The Best Flour For Pie Crust Dough Comes Down To Protein
Rarely when discussing pie does one think about protein. That topic is more typically reserved for conversations about steak dinners or supplements. But the truth is, when it comes to concocting a perfect pie crust, this is one of the most important considerations.
For pie crust, a basic understanding of how protein works in your recipe is critical to get that perfectly flaky, fork-tender texture. When certain proteins combine with water (as in a recipe for this dough), gluten is formed, and that's definitely the goal when you're trying to make bread, pizza, bagels — anything that you want to have a satisfying chew. In a pastry dough formula, though, too much gluten means you'll have a tough crust, and that's definitely less pleasant when you're trying to enjoy a slice of pie.
That said, it's also important not to choose a flour that's too low in protein, either. When you do, you may wind up with a dough that barely holds together, making it extra maddening to roll out without having the whole thing crumble.
The right flour for your flaky pie crust
With that in mind, consider pie crust the Goldilocks of the pastry world in terms of flour — not too much, not too little, somewhere in the middle is just right. Cake flour will be on the low end with just 10% protein, and bread flour weighs in at the highest end of the spectrum, with 12.7%. And while there are yet other options all over the map, standard-issue all-purpose flour is solidly at the center. It packs 11.7% protein, which is an ideal middle ground for your pastry dough. Not all all-purpose flours are created equal, though, so if you have concerns or questions, seek a bag that prints the percentage on the label.
There are plenty of common pie crust mistakes to avoid, tips like adding a shot of booze to your formula for an extra flaky result, or pro moves to make sure you don't wind up with a soggy pie bottom. But by starting with a sound formula for your pie dough, you can sidestep one of the biggest complaints about crust texture.