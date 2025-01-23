The Best Flour For Pie Crust Dough Comes Down To Protein

Rarely when discussing pie does one think about protein. That topic is more typically reserved for conversations about steak dinners or supplements. But the truth is, when it comes to concocting a perfect pie crust, this is one of the most important considerations.

For pie crust, a basic understanding of how protein works in your recipe is critical to get that perfectly flaky, fork-tender texture. When certain proteins combine with water (as in a recipe for this dough), gluten is formed, and that's definitely the goal when you're trying to make bread, pizza, bagels — anything that you want to have a satisfying chew. In a pastry dough formula, though, too much gluten means you'll have a tough crust, and that's definitely less pleasant when you're trying to enjoy a slice of pie.

That said, it's also important not to choose a flour that's too low in protein, either. When you do, you may wind up with a dough that barely holds together, making it extra maddening to roll out without having the whole thing crumble.