Make Your Pie Instagram-Worthy With This 2-Step Crimping Hack

When it comes to scratch-made pies, the crust is arguably the trickier part. Even the simplest butter mistake can keep you from the flakiest pie crusts and you may need a do-over if you don't know how to save your pie crust from burning with a piece of foil. But perhaps the most tedious part, especially during holidays when you're making multiple pies, is the crimping. Fortunately, you don't need a degree in fine art to outfit your pie with a beautiful crust. And there's a way to do it three times faster than most people were originally taught.

It turns out you can achieve a traditional crimped crust using nothing more than your fingers and some old-fashioned ingenuity. Several social media accounts posted about this hack, but @lundstromlinda, herself over 70 years of age explains that this particular trick was something she learned from her mother.

It goes like this: Once you fit your crust into the pie pan and readied it for crimping, instead of using your thumb to press between the thumb and forefinger of the other hand, spread four fingers over the edge of the crust. Let your fingers rest on the rim of unbaked dough, pressing lightly, and use a finger on your other hand to draw the crust between each finger back a bit, creating a gentle arc. Repeating the process around the entire pie results in a ready-to-fill crust in a third of the time.