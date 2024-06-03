Your Apple Pie Will Taste Stunning With One Simple Swap

If apple pie is a culinary artwork, then the crust is the canvas. Home bakers can create an all-butter crust that supports the most filling and delectable scoops of fresh apples and spices with warm aromas in their kitchens. You can build this foundation with this simple yet multipurpose ingredient that replaces the traditional lard and shortening mix to produce a picture-worthy pie. Yes, this one satisfying swap will take your pie crust from savory to strikingly succulent.

The buttery crust showcases culinary flair and is the perfect addition to several versions of the pie, regardless of the kind of apple you're using. Many bakers can borrow and use a variety of spices to complement this savory layer in the apple pie. It is a common belief that apple pie is a famous dessert in America; however, these pies have a global reach. The dessert connects many countries, yet comes in diverse forms and variations, as individuals and groups have adapted apple pie recipes to reflect their cultures and traditions.

The treat has an origin story that encapsulates France and the Netherlands and dates back to the Ottoman Empire. With all that history, the apple pie has proven its staying power. Today, people either enjoy the dessert plain or pile on toppings, and you can even savor a slice à la mode. But no matter how you slice it, this buttery apple pie crust is worth digging into.

