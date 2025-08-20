The Common Culprits Behind Soggy Pie Dough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've got it in your head to make a pie, and you want to get the perfect pie crust. You've already done some digging and figured out the best flour to use for your pie dough, and you've even practiced some lesser-known rules for mastering pie crust — but it still turns out to be a soggy and disappointing mess. This is incredibly frustrating, but soggy pie dough doesn't have to be a mystery. In fact, Chowhound spoke with bona fide baking expert Jerrelle Guy and narrowed it down to a few factors that could be keeping you from the pie of your dreams.

Guy is the author of "Black Girl Baking," a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, and is also the creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. It's safe to say she knows her way around a pie crust, and when asked how to prevent that unsatisfying soggy dough, she says that it is paramount to "make sure you keep all your ingredients cold and chill the dough before baking." Continuing, she notes that "extra-juicy fillings can also contribute to a soggy crust," before providing a solution: "add a little cornstarch or flour to the filling before baking to soak up the excess liquid." With this in mind, you can get a step ahead of your pie and make sure your filling doesn't betray all your hard work.