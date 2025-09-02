9 Popular Burger Toppings That Aren't All They're Cracked Up To Be

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the U.S., then you know we can't seem to eat enough burgers. In fact, we eat them in extensive quantities — a whopping 50 billion annually; to be precise. Of those burgers consumed, every resident will have their preferred condiments and garnishes, regardless of whether they were assembled by a restaurant or backyard cookout. We might ask how many toppings are too many on a burger, but a better question might be — are they actually good?

Plenty of fixings are popular because they have good reason to be, but are they popular because we don't know a world without them? I'll freak out over a good cheeseburger. I have consumed a fair share of them since childhood, beginning my love affair with the Happy Meal before sampling the "gourmet" standards of chains from Shake Shack to Five Guys. Although I'm partially biased to classic smash burgers with all the fixings, I've gobbled enough Quarter Pounders and Dave's Singles to cultivate some pretty strong opinions. As it stands, there are "old reliables" I've ended up finding disappointing (if not overrated).

Know that not every topping is listed here out of some deep-seated hatred. Some of these I do like independently or just prepared in a different way; others I just can't stomach, which will encourage some to agree to disagree. With that in mind, I'd like to dig into the nine toppings I don't think are all that cracked up to be.