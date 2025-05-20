The Type Of Cheese You'll Never See Bobby Flay Put On His Burger
If there's one celebrity chef that knows burgers, it's Bobby Flay. Starring in shows like "BBQ Brawl," "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," and "Grill It! with Bobby Flay," the Food Network chef's name has become synonymous with burger excellence. In a recent interview, Flay shared the ingredient he never wants to see on top of one of his burgers — and it might surprise you.
During a course Flay taught through Food Network Kitchen, he told students, "I'm not into cheddar on burgers. I don't like the way cheddar melts. It kind of sweats. It doesn't really melt nicely." Flay went on to say, "To me, I'm into American, fontina, Monterey jack — something that melts really nicely. When it gets right down to it, I want American cheese on my burger, because it melts well and it reminds me of my childhood." Flay also recommends steaming burgers to perfectly melt the cheese before placing patties onto buns.
When we ran the test between American and cheddar cheeseburgers, we loved both options, but we found that American was the way to go if your burger had other bold toppings to steal the show. Melding the two is also an option for a super-cheesy burger with a unique flavor profile.
More tips from Bobby Flay on creating the perfect cheeseburger
Bobby Flay doesn't just have preferences when it comes to the type of cheese used on his burgers. During his class, he also shared his go-to tips on beef ratios, seasoning, and the best burger buns.
Flay recommends choosing 80/20 beef to create a flavorful burger that won't dry out the moment it hits the grill. He also recommends seasoning the meat after the burgers are formed, rather than mixing salt and pepper directly into the meat (intense seasoning — and a few other tricks — make restaurant burgers extra-delicious). Flay says that seasoning heavily is key to creating great burgers — he recommends adding a little bit more than you think you need.
Finally, Flay recommends choosing a soft bun that can easily absorb the grease of the burger, allowing the sandwich to become a cohesive unit. He recommends toasting the bun slightly, until the edges are just toasted while the center of the bread remains soft. "I like a soft bun for my burger because it becomes part of my burger," Flay says, per Food Network. "If it's too firm, it's going to break the burger when you eat it."