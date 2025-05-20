The Type Of Cheese You'll Never See Bobby Flay Put On His Burger

If there's one celebrity chef that knows burgers, it's Bobby Flay. Starring in shows like "BBQ Brawl," "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," and "Grill It! with Bobby Flay," the Food Network chef's name has become synonymous with burger excellence. In a recent interview, Flay shared the ingredient he never wants to see on top of one of his burgers — and it might surprise you.

During a course Flay taught through Food Network Kitchen, he told students, "I'm not into cheddar on burgers. I don't like the way cheddar melts. It kind of sweats. It doesn't really melt nicely." Flay went on to say, "To me, I'm into American, fontina, Monterey jack — something that melts really nicely. When it gets right down to it, I want American cheese on my burger, because it melts well and it reminds me of my childhood." Flay also recommends steaming burgers to perfectly melt the cheese before placing patties onto buns.

When we ran the test between American and cheddar cheeseburgers, we loved both options, but we found that American was the way to go if your burger had other bold toppings to steal the show. Melding the two is also an option for a super-cheesy burger with a unique flavor profile.