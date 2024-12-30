13 Toppings That Will Make Your Plant-Based Burger Shine
Plant-based burgers have had a bit of a resurgence in recent years and are now a tasty option for meat eaters and vegans alike. Like any burger, though, they will always benefit from appetizing toppings to add excitement and texture, and there are plenty of plant-based possibilities to try. While ketchup and mustard have their place, with a little creativity, you can elevate your plant-based sandwich to delicious new heights.
Whether you want to add some crunch with a juicy apple slaw or recreate the smokiness of bacon using thinly sliced carrot, we've got topping suggestions to suit any mood. Not only are these garnishes utterly delicious, they are mostly simple to prepare and packed with nutritious plant-based compounds. So grab your favorite vegan patty and bun and let's check out 13 toppings that will make your burger shine.
Hummus
If your hummus exploits up until now haven't taken you much beyond using it as a dip for chips or pita bread, it's time to up your game — this versatile spread deserves so much more. Jazz up your plant-based burger with an earthy addition that will up the protein content of your meal and add some moisture to the overall dish (which is sometimes necessary). Depending on the ingredients in the patty, you can mix up the variety of hummus to suit. While the traditional plain chickpea version will be more than adequate, a chili variation can add spice to your burger while roasted red pepper can add a smoky element.
Whizzing up your own hummus is so easy and lets you customize it however you wish. Whatever type you choose, throw in a big handful of fresh herbs to make sure your burger benefits from their vibrant taste. Spread a generous helping of hummus onto the bun and enjoy the creamy texture and earthy flavor it adds to your dish.
Sun dried tomatoes
If you like an intense hit of flavor on top of your plant-based burger, adding sun dried tomatoes is a great option. While fresh tomatoes certainly have their place, providing a vibrant juiciness, dried tomatoes are a whole different ball game. With their strong umami kick, they can create little pockets of flavor that will liven up the burger and keep your taste buds guessing.
The way you add them to your burger will depend on the strength of flavor you want. Laying whole tomatoes across the top will provide a wonderful hit, but it may be too much if you're looking for a more subtle addition. Chopping them into slivers or creating a sun dried tomato paste will allow you more control over the taste while still enjoying the richness these veggies bring to the table. If you own an air fryer, you can even make your own dried tomatoes in just over an hour, which can be very handy if you've already used up the last of the jar. Just be sure to make a big batch so you have plenty left over for sandwiches or even a delicious healthy snack!
Guacamole
Is there anything that isn't improved by adding guacamole? The answer is no, but plant-based burgers can be particularly enhanced by this tasty dip-come-dressing. The wonderful fats from the avocado create a creamy texture that your patties are crying out for, and the acidity from the other ingredients leave a refreshing zing on your palate. Adding guacamole will also give your burger a huge nutritional boost — between the heart-healthy avocado fats and vitamins from the vibrant veggies, your body will be just as content as your taste buds. Making your own guacamole only takes a few extra minutes and ensures that your produce is as bursting with freshness as possible.
To customize your guacamole and make it even tastier, simply swap out your usual chilis for pickled jalapenos. Not only will the vinegar add an extra kick to your plant-based burger, but the usual fiery heat from the chilis will be slightly diminished, leaving the warm jalapeno flavor without unnecessary burn. Once it's ready, spread a thick smear of it onto both burger buns before adding the patty and tucking into this Mexican-inspired fiesta.
Beetroot
To add a sweet but earthy tone to your plant-based burger, not to mention a stunning color, add some form of beetroot into the mix. For those following a plant-based diet, this veggie is an absolute must both in terms of flavor and nutrients, and there is no reason that your burger should miss out on the fun. The great thing about beets is that you can prepare them in so many delicious ways — and have fun doing so.
If you're looking for hardcore beetroot goodness, simply add some thinly sliced raw beets to the top of your burger patty for a delightful crunch and the full earthy flavor. For a more mellow option, toss some roasted beetroot in olive oil and herbs for a nice blend of sweet and savory. You can try experimenting with different colors of the vegetable to enhance the presentation too.
For a more intense sweetness, a beetroot and chili chutney makes a fantastic topping for your plant-based burger. Simmer some cooked beetroot with a little vinegar, onion, sugar, and as hot a chili as you can handle for a delectable, beautifully balanced condiment to complement your burger. Simply add a generous dollop on top of the patty and enjoy the zingy burst of flavor it brings to the dish.
Pineapple
If pineapple on a pizza is just a bit too controversial for you, why not try adding it as a topping to your plant-based burger instead? The acidity of the fruit will cut through the savory flavor of the patty and give it the tropical twist you didn't know your sandwich needed. For the best flavor and texture, use fresh pineapple sliced into rings and grill them. Cooking will release the sugar and caramelize the edges, which will taste brilliant once you add it to your burger.
If this seems too much, or your burger is already made of sweet ingredients like squash or sweet potatoes, you can liven up the pineapple idea by creating a spicy salsa instead. Onion, lime juice, and some finely diced chili will pair perfectly with the sugary fruit, creating a tangy topping that will suit most plant-based burgers. Pineapple works well with other ingredients too, so if you usually add some barbecue sauce or crunchy lettuce, you can throw them on top as well.
Pickled red onion
Onions and burgers were made for each other, but to take your plant-based patty up a notch, try using pickled onion. The tangy flavor and soft texture will pair nicely with the savory burger and provide a freshness that simply isn't possible with its fried counterpart. To make the presentation pop as much as the flavor, use red onions, as they will turn bright pink when pickled.
While you can easily buy a jar, nothing compares to making your own. It's a pretty straightforward process, though you do need to leave the veggies in the pickling liquid for many hours. If you don't quite have that time to spare, there is a way to speed up the pickling process. By heating the brine before adding the onions, they will soften faster and absorb the flavor more quickly, meaning you can have them on top of your burger in record time.
Once you've made your pickled onion, pile them on top of your patty along with any other sauces or dressings. They will cut through the richness of any creamy toppings and bring a tanginess that your burger will love. Store the rest of the onions in the fridge — if you can resist just eating them all right away.
Tapenade
If you fancy adding a touch of Mediterranean flair to your plant-based burger, consider adding olives in the form of a tapenade. A popular condiment in southern France's Provence region, the paste is usually made from olives, capers, and anchovies. Though it's typically enjoyed on a crusty bread, you can easily make a plant-based version that will be just as tasty. Tapenade cuts through any earthy flavors in the patty and provides a salty element that your plant-based burger may be crying out for. The rich taste of the black olives is balanced perfectly by the other ingredients in the paste, creating a smooth and luxurious topping with bags of flavor.
You can quickly throw together a homemade tapenade by mixing black olives, capers, and garlic, then adding some lemon juice and olive oil. Use a pinch of nutritional yeast if you wish to replace the umami flavor that may be lost from the fish. Once you've created your delicious spread, add it to your burger buns along with some fresh crunchy vegetables for textural contrast. Remember that you don't need to add salt to your other ingredients — the tapenade will provide plenty.
Brussels sprouts
You may think that the only time to enjoy Brussels sprouts is with Christmas dinner, but these power-packed veggies deserve so much more attention than that. As cruciferous vegetables, Brussels sprouts are rich in anti-inflammatory plant compounds, so you can enjoy any health benefits they bring while still indulging in your favorite plant-based patty. How you prepare your Brussels sprouts will depend on the texture and flavor you want on your burger. If you want a delightful crunch and the full taste of the sprouts, shred them and add them to the burger raw. For a mini-slaw that will work perfectly with the other flavors, toss them in a little oil with seasoning and a touch of mustard.
If you want a more mellow option, roast the sprouts to caramelize the flavor before slicing them and layering them on the burger bun. However you decide to prepare them, the meal will benefit from their earthy flavor and slight bitterness, which will contrast well with any sweet toppings you use. While they may be an unusual addition, once you've tried them, your plant-based burger will be crying out for some sprouty goodness.
Cashew cheese
Cheese is one of the classic burger toppings, and plant-based recipes don't need to miss out. There are plenty of vegan options that let you enjoy the indulgence of cheese without the diary. One tasty base ingredient for your alternative that's packed with both nutrition and flavor is cashew nuts. This will create a creamy, spreadable topping that can be enhanced with nutritional yeast to get that super-umami flavor that we all love.
While there are many ways to make it, some of which involve fermenting the nuts to create an artisan version, there is an easy way to whip up some vegan cashew cheese that takes very little effort. After soaking the nuts for half an hour, simply blend them up with onion and garlic powder, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast, adding water until you get the consistency you desire. You can then add whatever flavorings or spices you wish, customizing the topping to your palate. Your dairy-free cheese will then be ready to spread on your burger buns and elevate your plant-based patty with a homemade, healthy topping that hits all the right cheesy notes.
Carrot bacon
Another must-have burger topping that can be adapted for plant-based diets is bacon. Many people cite it as a reason they won't give up meat, and it's a great way to add saltiness and smokiness to your burger. Luckily, these flavors can be easily recreated by making your own carrot bacon. While they may not pass the taste-test if eaten on their own, atop a burger, with all the other savory flavors, they work nicely and provide the contrast you are looking for.
Making vegan carrot bacon is easy enough as long as you have a vegetable peeler and a few store cupboard staples. Start by cutting up thin slices of carrot then soak them in a marinade of maple syrup, garlic and onion powders, salt, and smoked paprika. If you want to take it up a notch, add some liquid smoke for that authentic smoky bacon element. But since most of us don't have that to hand, the smoked paprika should do the trick. Finally, marinate your carrot bacon for as long as you want — more time means more flavor — then cook it in the air fryer for 10 minutes. Add the strips to your plant-based burger along with mustard, ketchup and whatever other topping you like and enjoy the smoky and salty notes that would usually come from bacon.
Sweetcorn salsa
To add a little sunshine to your plant-based burger, try adding a homemade sweetcorn salsa. Crunchy, zingy, and sweet, it has every flavor note you could hope for to pair with whatever type of burger you enjoy, whether made from beans, veggies, or grains. The first decision when making your salsa is what type of corn to use. If time is of the essence, canned or frozen sweetcorn are great speedy options and will give you that signature flavor and crunch. But for the ultimate salsa, you should grill a corn on the cob then slice off the kernels to create a brilliant smoky flavor.
As your corn is cooking, prepare the rest of your salsa ingredients. Finely chop tomatoes, red onion, and some deseeded chili if you want some extra heat. Squeeze lime juice into the mix and add a big handful of cilantro. Now you can add a generous dollop of salsa to your plant burger along with whatever sauce you want for a fantastic burst of sweet and savory flavor in each bite.
Pesto
If you regularly eat plant-based foods, chances are you enjoy a vegan pesto sauce on pasta or as a dressing for a tomato salad. But if you've never tried it on your burger, now is the time to start. This classic Italian paste will add a vibrant boost to your dish with its herb-forward flavors and nutty undertones.
Plant-based pestos are easy enough to find in the supermarket nowadays, but you can make your own in literally a few minutes, and it will taste much fresher and more aromatic. Garlic, pine nuts, a squeeze of lemon juice, and of course a large handful of basil make up the bulk of the sauce. If you want to replace the umami flavor you'd get from Parmesan cheese, add in some nutritional yeast.
To create the signature Insta-worthy green color, try blanching the basil leaves by popping them in boiling water for a few seconds, then transfer them immediately to ice water. This will ensure the basil retains its beautiful green color after it's blitzed in the blender. When you've created your pesto, spread a thick layer onto your burger bun and add tomatoes or onions for a delicious flavor and texture.
Apple slaw
Fruit may not seem the most obvious toppling for your burger. But when it's in the form of a crunchy, slightly sweet apple slaw, it works a treat. Plant-based burgers are often quite earthy in flavor, and the creamy tang from an apple slaw will cut through it nicely.
For a hearty apple slaw, finely slice the crispest apples you have — Honeycrisp and Pink Lady are both good options — along with red or white cabbage. Mix up a dressing with vegan mayo, apple cider vinegar, and a handful of finely chopped fresh herbs, then stir in the cabbage and apple. This slaw is endlessly customizable, so throw in some dried fruit for a pop of sweetness or grated carrot for a splash of color and even more raw crunch. No matter what type of plant burger you opt for — from a rich bean burger to a classic Quorn patty — the sharp apple slaw will add a delightfully surprising blast of flavor as you take that first juicy bite.