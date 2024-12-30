13 Toppings That Will Make Your Plant-Based Burger Shine

Onions and burgers were made for each other, but to take your plant-based patty up a notch, try using pickled onion. The tangy flavor and soft texture will pair nicely with the savory burger and provide a freshness that simply isn't possible with its fried counterpart. To make the presentation pop as much as the flavor, use red onions, as they will turn bright pink when pickled.

While you can easily buy a jar, nothing compares to making your own. It's a pretty straightforward process, though you do need to leave the veggies in the pickling liquid for many hours. If you don't quite have that time to spare, there is a way to speed up the pickling process. By heating the brine before adding the onions, they will soften faster and absorb the flavor more quickly, meaning you can have them on top of your burger in record time.

Once you've made your pickled onion, pile them on top of your patty along with any other sauces or dressings. They will cut through the richness of any creamy toppings and bring a tanginess that your burger will love. Store the rest of the onions in the fridge — if you can resist just eating them all right away.