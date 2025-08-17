10 Canned Toppings That Belong On Your Next Burger

Canned jalapeños are one of our favorite ingredients to keep in the pantry because they can expedite the cooking process so much. You don't have to worry about buying whole peppers, removing the seeds and the ribs inside, and slicing them into pieces — all without touching your eyes or the inside of your nose. All you need to do is get your hands on a can of pre-sliced jalapeños, and you're golden.

Jalapeños make an excellent topping for your burger because they offer a subtle spicy bite and earthy, vegetal flavor. They're also an excellent selection if you want to add a piquant profile to your sandwich, but don't want the heat to dominate every bite. The simplest way to use canned jalapeños is to add them directly to the top of your patty. They may be a little soggy coming out of the can, so you'll want to pat them dry with a paper towel to prevent your bun from getting too wet. You can also chop up the peppers and add them to the patty before cooking it, or swirl the chopped peppers into your favorite burger sauce. Pair them with mayo for a spicy aioli, or try adding them to ketchup to mask their heat with a sweet, umami, and tomato-forward flavor.

Jalapeños play well with others, and there are very few burger toppings you can't partner them with. Since they tend to deliver in the spice department, you may want to counter them with creamy, neutral, or sweet toppings like caramelized onions, mayonnaise, or relatively bland lettuce.