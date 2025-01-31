How Many Toppings Is Too Many When It Comes To Burgers?
In the age where nearly every trendy restaurant features an in-house burger on their menu, it can seem as if chefs are locked in a battle to create the most complex hamburger. From radical cheese pairings, fresh fruit, and fried eggs to bacon, peanut butter, and even donuts, listed burger toppings are becoming more and more elaborate. Even with simpler ingredients like tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and pickles, when most burgers arrive at your table, you're left wondering how you're going to unhinge your jaw to take a full bite. Inevitably, you reach for your fork and knife. Are bigger burgers really worth it? Or have we all lost the plot of what a truly delicious burger should be?
Matt Baker, the owner and executive chef of Gravitas, Baker's Daughter, and Michele's in Washington DC, is one of the foodies leading the charge to simplify burgers again. "Simplicity is the best," he said when speaking exclusively with Chowhound. "I am old fashioned and like ketchup and mayonnaise with American cheese. Don't over complicate it." True to his word, Baker keeps his burgers straight to the point at his own restaurants. On burger night at Michele's, he serves smash burgers with American cheese, shredded lettuce, shaved onions, and burger sauce. The thin patty and minimal toppings mean you can scarf his burgers down as they were meant to be eaten — by hand.
Quality beats quantity when it comes to toppings
Chef Matt Baker isn't alone in his burger opinions either. In an episode of his show "A Cook's Tour," chef and author Anthony Bourdain stressed that burgers should be stress-free. "I don't want cutlery," he says. "I want to be able to hold my food in one hand and a beer in the other." Notably, Bourdain's favorite burger, the black label burger at Minetta Tavern, emphasizes its quality meat (made up of dry-aged ribeye, brisket, and skirt steak) rather than toppings. With just a smattering of caramelized onions on top, you can probably skip the fork as requested.
Chef Bobby Flay feels similarly about burgers, although his favorite New York hamburger is made by J.G. Melon. There the burger patties are made with quality, high-fat beef. Moisturized by the excess fat, these burgers are seared on the griddle and topped with American cheese, sliced pickles, and ketchup. No fuss, no mess, and no cutlery needed. Even English chef Gordon Ramsay's favorite fast food burger is manageable enough to eat in the back of his car. The lesson here is clear: For the best possible burger, you should be able to count the toppings with one hand (and be able to eat it with one hand too).