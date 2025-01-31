How Many Toppings Is Too Many When It Comes To Burgers?

In the age where nearly every trendy restaurant features an in-house burger on their menu, it can seem as if chefs are locked in a battle to create the most complex hamburger. From radical cheese pairings, fresh fruit, and fried eggs to bacon, peanut butter, and even donuts, listed burger toppings are becoming more and more elaborate. Even with simpler ingredients like tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and pickles, when most burgers arrive at your table, you're left wondering how you're going to unhinge your jaw to take a full bite. Inevitably, you reach for your fork and knife. Are bigger burgers really worth it? Or have we all lost the plot of what a truly delicious burger should be?

Matt Baker, the owner and executive chef of Gravitas, Baker's Daughter, and Michele's in Washington DC, is one of the foodies leading the charge to simplify burgers again. "Simplicity is the best," he said when speaking exclusively with Chowhound. "I am old fashioned and like ketchup and mayonnaise with American cheese. Don't over complicate it." True to his word, Baker keeps his burgers straight to the point at his own restaurants. On burger night at Michele's, he serves smash burgers with American cheese, shredded lettuce, shaved onions, and burger sauce. The thin patty and minimal toppings mean you can scarf his burgers down as they were meant to be eaten — by hand.