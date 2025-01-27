How To Enjoy Banchan, The Korean BBQ Side Dishes

When you hear the phrase "Korean BBQ," do you imagine a DIY grilling set up with cuts of marinated meat? While grilled meat is certainly a central component of KBBQ, it's not the whole picture. Banchan, although they don't get fame and glory like short ribs or bulgogi, are small vegetable side dishes almost always served in KBBQ restaurants, and are an integral part of Korean cuisine.

Banchan doesn't refer to one particular dish, but translates from Korean to "side dishes." There are seemingly hundreds of options for banchan, and many are vegetable-based, while some feature egg, chicken, or seafood. There aren't necessarily any preparation rules when it comes to banchan — the dishes can be raw, fermented (like kimchi), sautéed, braised, steamed, or fried. Typically, a table will feature a spread of several banchan, with a harmonious mix of umami, sweet, spicy, and sour flavors. The small dishes are meant to be shared amongst the table.

These dishes are intended to complement rice, which is considered to be the central dish in Korean cuisine, as well as any of the protein-rich main dishes, like grilled meats. Banchan are the key to fully enjoying KBBQ, as they can help balance spicy sauces and heavier dishes; for example, marinated brisket is nicely balanced by something like pickled radish or cucumber salad. In the United States, BBQ has a similar concept; sides like crunchy pickles, fresh coleslaw, a green salad, and creamy potato make the meal much more well-rounded.