How To Enjoy Banchan, The Korean BBQ Side Dishes
When you hear the phrase "Korean BBQ," do you imagine a DIY grilling set up with cuts of marinated meat? While grilled meat is certainly a central component of KBBQ, it's not the whole picture. Banchan, although they don't get fame and glory like short ribs or bulgogi, are small vegetable side dishes almost always served in KBBQ restaurants, and are an integral part of Korean cuisine.
Banchan doesn't refer to one particular dish, but translates from Korean to "side dishes." There are seemingly hundreds of options for banchan, and many are vegetable-based, while some feature egg, chicken, or seafood. There aren't necessarily any preparation rules when it comes to banchan — the dishes can be raw, fermented (like kimchi), sautéed, braised, steamed, or fried. Typically, a table will feature a spread of several banchan, with a harmonious mix of umami, sweet, spicy, and sour flavors. The small dishes are meant to be shared amongst the table.
These dishes are intended to complement rice, which is considered to be the central dish in Korean cuisine, as well as any of the protein-rich main dishes, like grilled meats. Banchan are the key to fully enjoying KBBQ, as they can help balance spicy sauces and heavier dishes; for example, marinated brisket is nicely balanced by something like pickled radish or cucumber salad. In the United States, BBQ has a similar concept; sides like crunchy pickles, fresh coleslaw, a green salad, and creamy potato make the meal much more well-rounded.
Typical banchan offerings
Some of the most popular vegetable banchan include kongnamul muchim (seasoned soybean sprouts), oi muchim (spicy cucumber), kongjaban (cooked black soybeans with a sweet and salty sauce), and sigeumchi-namul (sautéed spinach topped with sesame seeds). Dishes such as these are often cooked and seasoned with sesame oil and soy sauce. Pickled dishes are common, with some type of kimchi always on the table; while cabbage is most closely associated with kimchi, this fermented food can also be made from radish, cucumber, and other vegetables. Potatoes also make an appearance in banchan, braised or in the form of potato salad.
Animal proteins are featured in the side dishes, but they will never be too heavy. A rolled and sliced egg omelet may be served, or possibly eggs simmered in soy sauce. Dried shrimp or anchovy that have been fried in a sweet soy sauce come out hot and crispy, and fried fishcakes with a chewy texture typically have a similar glaze.
There could also be something on the starchier side, like the beloved green scallion pancakes called pajeon. Anything that is battered and fried — like vegetable tempura or a croquette-like item with seafood — is referred to as "jeon."
How to eat banchan
Normally, after being seated at a Korean BBQ restaurant, the banchan will be first served alongside rice, after placing the order for the main dishes. Often it is served complimentary with no need to order it, while at some restaurants, it could be listed on the menu.
It's fine to eat a few bites of banchan with rice before the main food, but it's expected to save some of the banchan to eat alongside the main. However, depending on who you're dining with, some may wait for the main entree to start eating the banchan — so if it's your first time, follow along with the rest of the table. Often, restaurants will refill the side dishes throughout the meal, so there is plenty to enjoy with the protein-rich main dishes. Banchan is normally eaten with Korean chopsticks, which have a flatter shape than Japanese chopsticks and are made from metal. And FYI: The spoon set on the table is for eating rice.
Vegetarians and vegans don't always need to reject an invitation to a KBBQ joint, as many banchan are naturally free of animal products. It's not rude to just order the vegetable side dishes with rice, as long as the banchan are listed on the menu with a price or this is coordinated with the staff beforehand. Be aware that some banchan use dried shrimp, fish sauce, or a seafood broth for even the vegetable dishes, so communication is key.