Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Restaurants In Los Angeles
Anthony Bourdain may have been a ride-or-die New Yorker, but that doesn't mean he was immune to the allure of Los Angeles. He featured the city on several television shows he hosted including "A Cook's Tour," "No Reservations," "The Layover," and "Parts Unknown." On each episode, Bourdain shone a spotlight on some of his favorite restaurants. He also enlisted special guests to take him to some of their favorite eateries, many of which he immediately took a liking to. Based on those shows and interviews the chef did with various media outlets, we have a clear picture of the restaurants Bourdain loved in L.A.
It's easy to see why many of Anthony Bourdain's favorite hidden gems were in Los Angeles. The city has an incredibly diverse dining scene, which aligns perfectly with Bourdain's eclectic tastes. The chef was just as happy devouring hot dogs and street tacos as he was indulging in luxurious fine-dining fare. All that mattered to Bourdain was whether the food was truly good. If you're planning a trip to the City of Angels and want to eat some seriously good grub, these are some of the restaurants in Los Angeles that Bourdain thought were a step above the rest.
Gish Bac
Anthony Bourdain visited Los Angeles twice for CNN's "Parts Unknown." In the first episode, he explored several spots in Koreatown. In the second episode, he shone the spotlight on Mexican cuisine. He said, "Los Angeles, like much of California, used to be part of Mexico; now Mexico, or a whole lot of Mexicans, are a vital part of us." One of the first spots he visited on that episode was Gish Bac, a restaurant specializing in cuisine from Oaxaca.
Gish Bac serves a variety of traditional Mexican dishes, but the house specialties are mole negro and barbacoa. Mole negro is a complex sauce that typically includes roughly 30 ingredients. Bourdain said, "The flavor is unique — roasted, sweet, bitter, and spicy all at the same time. And deep. Very, very deep." Barbacoa typically features lamb or goat slow-cooked until the meat is falling apart. The family that runs Gish Bac hails from Oaxaca and draws on generations of experience cooking these dishes, so it doesn't get much more authentic than that.
(323) 737-5050
4163 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Chi Spacca
Brought to us by Nancy Silverton and Joe Bastianich, Chi Spacca has been lauded as not only one of the top Italian restaurants in Los Angeles but also one of the best restaurants in the country. It specializes in house-made charcuterie, as well as grilled meats, seafood, and market-fresh vegetables. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Anthony Bourdain was enamored with the spot. In an interview with Grub Street, the celebrity chef gushed about a meal he had there with the Queens of the Stone Age crew.
Bourdain's meal at Chi Spacca consisted of salumi, stuffed zucchini blossoms, figs, grilled octopus, and amberjack collars. And, of course, he had to indulge in some of the meats the restaurant is famous for. He tried a beef and marrow pie that he said, "flooded my head with awesomeness." The dish that impressed him the most though was a massive bone-in Fiorentina steak. He commented on how it was well-sourced, wonderfully aged, and rested impeccably. "Perfection," he said. You can still find many of those dishes on the menu today.
(323) 297-1133
6610 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Prince
Anthony Bourdain loved a good bar, and one that impressed him in Los Angeles was The Prince. Housed in a 1920s building, the bar originally opened as The Windsor in 1949. The grand interiors caught the eye of movie talent scouts, and the spot would go on to feature in films like "Chinatown" and "The Woman in Red." When Korean owners took over in the 1990s, they revamped the menu to include Korean dishes but kept the original old-school decor.
Step through the bright red door of The Prince and you'll find yourself in a lounge-like space decked out with red leather booths, patterned wallpaper, vintage paintings and lamps, and a huge curved wooden bar in the center of the room. Above the bar is a massive awning with a glass mosaic. As Bourdain said on an episode of "The Layover," "One of the best-preserved interiors in L.A." While you're soaking up the vintage vibes, you can sip on tiki-style drinks and dig into dishes like soy sauce chicken wings, kimchi fried rice, and pan-fried dumplings.
(213) 389-1586
Windsor Apartment, 3198 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Tail O' the Pup
If you followed any of the television shows that Bourdain hosted, you're probably aware that he was a hot dog fan. For example, some Bourdain's favorite Chicago restaurants were hot dog joints, and he called Gray's Papaya in New York his second home. When visiting L.A. for an episode of "A Cook's Tour," he went on a quest to discover what makes Southern California hot dogs unique and that quest led him to Tail O' the Pup.
Established in 1946, Tail O' the Pup is a retro hot dog stand that's shaped like a giant hot dog. Sidle up to the counter and you have your choice of all-beef or veggie hot dogs with a variety of toppings. You can also grab corn dogs, burgers, and chili cheese fries. Bourdain went for a chili cheese dog with tomatoes. His verdict? He said, "The Tail O' the Pup dog is good. The skin's a little thick for me, a little crunchy, but that seems to be a selling point here. They're looking for a good snap, crackle, pop."
(424) 527-0131
8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mariscos Chente
While exploring some of Los Angeles' most iconic Mexican eateries on "Parts Unknown," Bourdain enjoyed a seafood feast at Mariscos Chente with a crew of mixed martial arts fighters. The group supped on the house specialty, a heaping plate of camarones borrachos (drunken shrimp). The dish featured whole shrimp (minus the tails) sauteed in garlic and butter over high heat. The dish was finished with a sprinkling of cilantro, crushed peppers, and a splash of tequila.
Mariscos Chente started as a backyard seafood joint at Vincent Cossio's family home in 1984. The family opened an official restaurant on Imperial Drive in 1987 and it quickly earned accolades for its flavorful Nayarit and Sinaloa-style seafood dishes. In 2017, the younger generation took over and rebranded the restaurant as Coni'Seafood. The dishes are just as authentic and vibrant as the original Mariscos Chente, so much so that Coni'Seafood has received a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand award.
(310) 672-2339
3544 W Imperial Hwy, Inglewood, CA 90303
&
(310) 881-9644
4532 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Park's BBQ
If you're a meat lover like Bourdain was, it's pretty hard to pass up some good Korean barbecue. One of the chef's favorite KBBQ spots in Los Angeles was Park's BBQ. He told L.A. Weekly that every time he was in town he would visit the restaurant and that he brought several chef friends there, all of whom were blown away by the spot. He said, "I love that place ferociously ... Their banchan are insanely good. I haven't eaten better, in the States and in Korea."
Park's BBQ is all about premium meats like USDA Prime and Kobe-style beef that you can grill yourself at your table. The meal typically starts with an array of appetizers called banchan like kimchi pancakes, cucumber salad, and pickled mushrooms. After whetting your appetite with the banchan, you can grill up your choice of meats including galbi (prime beef shortribs), thinly sliced ribeye bulgogi, and brisket. Other options include pork belly, shrimp, and veggies. You can wash down your barbecue feast with Korean soju, sake, or makgeolli (cloudy rice wine).
(213) 380-1717
955 S Vermont Ave G, Los Angeles, CA 90006
In-N-Out Burger
Bourdain may have dined at some of the most highly acclaimed restaurants in the world, but he was far from a food snob. In fact, he was a huge proponent of street food and wasn't opposed to dipping into a fast food joint when the craving hit. One of Bourdain's all-time favorite fast-food burgers was from In-N-Out. In a video posted by Eater, Bourdain said, "It's the only fast-food chain that I actually like and think is reasonably good for the world."
The first In-N-Out hamburger stand opened in Baldwin Park, Los Angeles, in 1948. It was a drive-thru spot where people could order their meals via a two-way speaker box and pick up their food without having to get out of their cars. That model still endures today, although you can also dine inside and outside at many In-N-Out locations. Like many loyal customers, Bourdain was a fan of the Double Double burger with two beef patties and cheese on a toasted bun. He also liked his burger Animal Style, which includes mustard-grilled burger patties, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and extra sauce.
Multiple locations
Cielito Lindo
Cielito Lindo has been an Olvera Street institution since the 1930s. Over the decades, it's earned legions of fans who can't get enough of the beef taquitos served with lashings of guacamole sauce and sides of beans and cheese. Bourdain showcased Cielito Lindo on an episode of "Parts Unknown" where he and comedian Al Madrigal and journalist Gustavo Arellano chowed down on the spot's legendary taquitos while discussing Mexican-American politics.
The story of Cielito Lindo starts in the 1920s when Aurora Guerrero left her hometown of Zacatecas, Mexico, for Los Angeles with her three small children. The family found work on Olvera Street and were eventually able to purchase a small stand where they sold their homemade taquitos. Today the small restaurant still uses the same recipe for their famous taquitos and has also added other menu items like burritos and chiles rellenos. The dishes are not only delicious but also a testament to how deeply ingrained Mexican culture is in the culinary heritage of Los Angeles.
(213) 687-4391
E 23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Musso & Frank
Anthony Bourdain may have spent over twenty years working as a chef in professional kitchens, but at heart, he was really a writer. That may have been what attracted him to Musso & Frank, a swanky restaurant and bar that first opened in 1919 and has attracted more than its fair share of Hollywood writers and actors over the past century. Then again, it may just be the restaurant's timeless atmosphere, classic cocktails, and decadent dishes that drew Bourdain to the spot and kept him coming back time and again.
In an interview with Haute Living, Bourdain called Musso & Frank's, "a perfectly-preserved old-school Hollywood restaurant." He stated that he loved how the bartenders knew how to whip up perfect cocktails with no pretensions and that the menu featured classic steakhouse dishes. When asked which dishes he would pair with his cocktails, the chef said he would opt for tried-and-true favorites like the wedge salad, ribeye, and creamed spinach. It's not hard to picture Bourdain sipping a martini at the mahogany bar or tucking into a steak in one of the leather booths at this historic Hollywood spot.
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Pink's Hot Dogs
The second place Bourdain sought out on his quest for the perfect Angeleno hot dog on "A Cook's Tour" was Pink's Hot Dogs. He said, "Pink's, by popular consensus, seems to be the apex of the L.A. dog maker's art." This iconic hot stand has been slinging sausages since 1939. It started as a simple push-cart and transitioned to a brick-and-mortar shop in 1946. Today, you'll likely find a line-up of hungry patrons under the pink awning waiting to get their fix of all-beef dogs dressed in an array of toppings.
Bourdain tried a variety of hot dogs on his visit to Pink's including the O.G. chili cheese dog; the classic bacon dog; and a 12-inch jalapeño dog with guacamole, tomatoes, and grilled onions. Other imaginative dogs include the New York Dog with sweet and saucy onions and the Carl Reiner Dog with mustard and sauerkraut. At first, Bourdain was taken aback by the gluttony of toppings, but in the end, the flavors won him over. He said, "It's overkill of the finest kind."
(323) 931-4223
709 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tacos Villa Corona
The premise of the Travel Channel's show "The Layover" was to show people where to eat and drink if they only had a day or two in a given city. One of the spots that Bourdain recommended in Los Angeles for a hearty breakfast was Tacos Villa Corona. Located in Atwater Village, this small taco stand may be slightly out of the way if you're staying downtown, but Bourdain said it's well worth the trip. "Family-run, hole-in-the-wall — all the marks of quality," he said.
Tacos Villa Corona is renowned for its breakfast burritos that are packed with tasty ingredients like eggs, potatoes, chorizo, and beans. You can also go vegetarian with a nopales (cactus) breakfast burrito or add some crunch by packing your burrito with chilaquiles. There are also breakfast tacos, quesadillas, and nachos on offer. The spot opens at 6 a.m. every day and typically serves through to lunch. You may want to get there early though because the stand closes when the food runs out.
(323) 661-3458
3185 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Night & Market
Night & Market is a Thai spot that does things a little differently than your typical Thai restaurant. Chef Kris Yenbamroong grew up working in his parent's Thai restaurant in L.A. but decided to take a more modern approach with his own venture. The menus feature interesting twists on classic dishes like a northern Thai-style fried chicken sandwich, catfish tamales, and vegan laarb salad. The vibrant dishes impressed Bourdain big time. After a meal there, he told Grub Street, "My brain is still pleasantly deranged with endorphins."
Bourdain wasn't the only one smitten with Night & Market. Food & Wine named Yenbamroong one of the Best New Chefs of 2016, and the restaurant was nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program in 2020. Yenbamroong has also expanded the restaurant to three locations across Los Angeles and one in Las Vegas. The menus vary slightly but you can expect dishes like spicy salads, curries, and street food-style snacks at each. Natural wines are also available at all locations.
Multiple locations
Osteria Mozza
It's no secret that Anthony Bourdain had a deep love for all things Italian. In the behind-the-scenes field notes for a "Parts Unknown" episode he filmed in Southern Italy, he reportedly told Francis Ford Coppola, "In a righteous world, I would have been born Italian." It makes sense then that Osteria Mozza was a restaurant that Bourdain visited frequently and highly respected. He even shouted out this Michelin-starred spot on X, calling his meal "outstanding" and "maybe the best."
Osteria Mozza is another venture by award-winning duo Nancy Silverton and Joe Bastianich. The decor is sophisticated but inviting with high ceilings, dark wood, and soft lighting. The focal point of the restaurant is the marble mozzarella bar where you can sample cheese-centric dishes like burrata with bacon and smoked buffalo mozzarella. The main menu is just as enticing with dishes like pappardelle with rabbit ragu, cioppino, and duck confit. Be sure to save room for the rosemary olive oil cakes.
(323) 297-0100
6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Trejo's Tacos
You might not think that a restaurant run by a movie star would offer stellar cuisine. After all, most actors are better suited to hamming it up on the big screen than they are at creating culinary masterpieces in a professional kitchen. However, Anthony Bourdain had nothing but good things to say about Danny Trejo's Mexican cuisine. He visited Trejo's Cantina on an episode of "Parts Unknown" where he sampled a variety of dishes that he called "delicious."
Danny Trejo rose to fame for his roles as hardcore characters in popular films like "From Dusk to Dawn" and "Machete." In 2016, he stepped into a new real-life role as the owner of Trejo's Tacos. Since then, he's been impressing foodies with his creative takes on Mexican dishes inspired by L.A. food culture. Visit one of his restaurants and you can sample tasty dishes like potato poblano taquitos, fried chicken tacos, and mushroom asada burritos. The actor-turned-restaurateur told the Hollywood Reporter that Bourdain was particularly taken with his cauliflower and jackfruit tacos.
Multiple locations