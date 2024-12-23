Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Restaurants In Los Angeles

Anthony Bourdain may have been a ride-or-die New Yorker, but that doesn't mean he was immune to the allure of Los Angeles. He featured the city on several television shows he hosted including "A Cook's Tour," "No Reservations," "The Layover," and "Parts Unknown." On each episode, Bourdain shone a spotlight on some of his favorite restaurants. He also enlisted special guests to take him to some of their favorite eateries, many of which he immediately took a liking to. Based on those shows and interviews the chef did with various media outlets, we have a clear picture of the restaurants Bourdain loved in L.A.

It's easy to see why many of Anthony Bourdain's favorite hidden gems were in Los Angeles. The city has an incredibly diverse dining scene, which aligns perfectly with Bourdain's eclectic tastes. The chef was just as happy devouring hot dogs and street tacos as he was indulging in luxurious fine-dining fare. All that mattered to Bourdain was whether the food was truly good. If you're planning a trip to the City of Angels and want to eat some seriously good grub, these are some of the restaurants in Los Angeles that Bourdain thought were a step above the rest.