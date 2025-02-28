14 Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Southern Restaurants

Anthony Bourdain may have spent much of his television career traversing the globe in search of great food, but he also knew that some of the tastiest dishes could be found at home in the United States. One region that he was fascinated with was the American South, not only for its creative cuisine but also for its compelling and complicated history. The celebrity chef explored the South on numerous occasions for shows like "No Reservations," "Parts Unknown," and "The Layover." Along the way, he discovered several restaurants that thoroughly impressed him.

Some of Bourdain's favorite hidden gems in the U.S. can be found in Southern states like Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. They include everything from humble barbecue joints to hip and happening gastropubs and regional fast-food joints. Some serve local dishes that are about as traditional as you can get, while others take a modern approach to Southern cuisine and ingredients. At the end of the day, what really mattered to Bourdain was whether the food was truly good. If you want to follow in the footsteps of the late, great chef and television host, these are some of the Southern restaurants that Bourdain loved.