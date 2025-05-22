This Unsuspecting BBQ Joint In South Carolina Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Faves (And It Has A James Beard Award)
Anthony Bourdain was known for his deep appreciation of food and commitment to finding hidden culinary gems around the world. BBQ lovers have been flocking to Rodney Scott's Charleston restaurant, Scott's BBQ, following Bourdain's 2015 visit to the one-of-a-kind establishment while filming his food discovery show, "Parts Unknown." During his visit, Bourdain marveled at Scott's unique take on BBQ passed from one generation to another.
Using hot, fresh coals, a 12-hour cooking process, and constant basting following the Southern BBQ tradition of using a food-only mop (the same as you'd see most restaurants use to clean their floors), Rodney Scott talked with Bourdain about the BBQ tradition that his family has passed from one generation to the next. "This is perfect, right?" Bourdain commented to his friend, chef Sean Brock, and Scott as they dug into the award-winning BBQ pork together (via YouTube). Scott told Bourdain that he used his dad's recipe.
Bourdain went on to say that he noticed a difference between Scott's method and standard South Carolina BBQ, as Scott's recipe doesn't include mustard. "It's just so good," Bourdain said as the trio continued chowing down (and Bourdain would know — he had a soft spot for traditional Southern cuisine). Shortly after Bourdain's visit, Scott took full ownership of the restaurant, changing the name to Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ. In 2018, the chef received a prestigious James Beard Award in the Best Chefs in America Southeast category. Scott was the second pitmaster to ever receive a James Beard Award.
South Carolina BBQ: What to expect
As Bourdain mentioned, South Carolina tends to do BBQ a little differently than other areas of the country. While each restaurant and region has its own take on what makes a great grilled meal, there are a few trends that seem to have a stronghold on S.C. pitmasters.
Many South Carolina BBQ restaurants follow Scott's whole hog approach. Food historians say that the whole hog tradition is a throwback to the state's agricultural past, nodding to a time when people gathered together in the evenings around the BBQ pit. If you're lucky enough to get invited to a South Carolina BBQ, you might find yourself pig-picking. When the party host's whole hog is nearly roasted, guests show up with sides like potato salad and coleslaw. The crowd gathers around the pig, everyone pulling off their favorite piece.
When it comes to sauces, South Carolina BBQ fans have strong — and varied — opinions. BBQ sauces in the state generally fall into four categories according to their base: mustard, heavy tomato, light tomato, and vinegar/pepper. In addition to the debate over what sauce is best, Southern BBQ enthusiasts are also divided on whether sauces should be infused into meat during the BBQ process, or if they should be served on the side (here's why you should be wary of pre-sauced meats at BBQ joints).