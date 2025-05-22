This Unsuspecting BBQ Joint In South Carolina Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Faves (And It Has A James Beard Award)

Anthony Bourdain was known for his deep appreciation of food and commitment to finding hidden culinary gems around the world. BBQ lovers have been flocking to Rodney Scott's Charleston restaurant, Scott's BBQ, following Bourdain's 2015 visit to the one-of-a-kind establishment while filming his food discovery show, "Parts Unknown." During his visit, Bourdain marveled at Scott's unique take on BBQ passed from one generation to another.

Using hot, fresh coals, a 12-hour cooking process, and constant basting following the Southern BBQ tradition of using a food-only mop (the same as you'd see most restaurants use to clean their floors), Rodney Scott talked with Bourdain about the BBQ tradition that his family has passed from one generation to the next. "This is perfect, right?" Bourdain commented to his friend, chef Sean Brock, and Scott as they dug into the award-winning BBQ pork together (via YouTube). Scott told Bourdain that he used his dad's recipe.

Bourdain went on to say that he noticed a difference between Scott's method and standard South Carolina BBQ, as Scott's recipe doesn't include mustard. "It's just so good," Bourdain said as the trio continued chowing down (and Bourdain would know — he had a soft spot for traditional Southern cuisine). Shortly after Bourdain's visit, Scott took full ownership of the restaurant, changing the name to Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ. In 2018, the chef received a prestigious James Beard Award in the Best Chefs in America Southeast category. Scott was the second pitmaster to ever receive a James Beard Award.