The Hands-Down Best Pulled Pork Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews
If there's anything more comforting than a pulled pork sandwich, we don't know what it is. There's something so satisfying about tender, shredded pork that's beautifully seasoned and piled into a soft hamburger bun or slices of white bread. Add some coleslaw and a tangy barbecue sauce, and you pretty much have the perfect meal.
Pulled pork sandwiches aren't overly difficult to make at home, but they do take time and a little bit of know-how to get them just right. That's why so many people choose to get their pulled pork fix at barbecue joints where experienced pitmasters create ultra-craveable sandwiches. There are plenty of places to get pulled pork sandwiches in the U.S., but some spots truly stand out for their sublime sandwiches.
If you're on a mission to find the perfect pulled pork sandwich, we're here to help. We delved deep into online reviews to find out which restaurants get the most accolades for this classic barbecue creation. According to pulled pork fanatics, these are the spots where you can get the absolute best pulled pork sandwiches in the United States.
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - Multiple locations
Rodney Scott is one of the biggest names in barbecue right now due to his mastery of South Carolina-style whole hog cooking. He learned the craft at a young age, working at his family's barbecue restaurant in Hemingway, South Carolina. In 2017, he opened Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, and one year later he won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast. Now he has five locations in four states, all of which serve pit-cooked meats and tasty sides. Many say the pulled pork sandwich is the star of the menu.
The pulled pork at Rodney Scott's starts with butterflied hogs cooked low and slow over coals. As the meat cooks, it's mopped with a sauce made with vinegar, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. When the meat is tender and falling off the bone, it's shredded, seasoned, and piled onto two slices of white bread. The final touch is a sprinkling of crispy pork skin. Not surprisingly, customers are smitten with the dish.
Skylight Inn BBQ - Ayden, NC
Skylight Inn BBQ has been serving up classic eastern North Carolina-style barbecue to hungry patrons since 1947. This family-run spot still uses founder Pete Jones' original method of cooking whole hogs over wood and chopping up the meat with bits of crispy skin. The restaurant has earned numerous accolades over the years for its outstanding pork, including a James Beard Award. The pulled pork sandwich is simple but ultra sumptuous with tender chopped meat and crispy skin sandwiched in a soft bun and served with slaw.
Customers rave about the pulled pork sandwich at Skylight Inn BBQ, with many saying they would gladly drive for hours just to get their hands on more of that pork. Many say the peppery vinegar-based sauce is also perfection. For those who aren't fans of eastern North Carolina-style sauce, the restaurant also offers a ketchup-based sauce and fiery chile-infused vinegar sauce.
(252) 746-4113
4618 Lee St, Ayden, NC 28513
Slap's BBQ - Kansas City, KS
Brothers Mike and Joe Pearce are the driving force behind Slap's BBQ in Kansas City. The duo got their start competing in barbecue competitions, which they still do to this day. They opened Slap's BBQ in 2014 to share their award-winning barbecue with the good folks of Kansas City. The spot is famous for its burnt ends, brisket, and ribs. However, many people say you shouldn't sleep on the slow-smoked pulled pork sandwiches.
There are a few different ways you can get your pulled pork sandwich at Slap's. You can go classic with pulled pork tossed in sweet rib sauce and served on a bun. You can also try the 'Southern Comfort' with creamy coleslaw and sweet sauce. If you really want to go all out, 'The Sandwich' includes your choice of pulled pork or brisket with onion rings and Provel cheese. No matter which one you get, many say the pulled pork is to die for.
(913) 213-3736
553 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Jones Bar-B-Q Diner - Marianna, AK
There's nothing fancy about Jones Bar-B-Q Diner. This small spot only has a few tables and serves only one thing: pulled pork. However, it's a pretty special place. Opened in 1910, this is the oldest Black-owned restaurant in the country. It was also the first restaurant in Arkansas to earn a James Beard Award. Today, James Harold Jones slow-cooks his pork just like his grandfather and founder of the restaurant Walter Jones did.
Jones Bar-B-Q has been in its current location since 1964 and has only changed slightly due to a fire that almost destroyed the spot in 2021. The restaurant opens at 7 a.m. daily to serve its famous barbecue pork, which is chopped fine, tossed in a sweet and tangy vinegar-based sauce, and served on two slices of white bread. You can get it with or without coleslaw. There are two things to be aware of if you want to try one of these famous sandwiches that customers call "deliciously addictive," "best of the best," and "extraordinary" though. First, it's cash only. Second, the restaurant closes when the meat runs out, so you'll want to get there early.
(870) 295-3807
219 W Louisiana St, Marianna, AR 72360
Lewis Barbecue - Charleston, SC
Acclaimed pitmaster John Lewis has helped open some of the most iconic barbecue spots in the United States including Franklin Barbecue and la Barbecue (more on both of those later). In 2016, he opened Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina, where he serves Texas-style barbecue. The menu is varied with all manner of smoked and grilled meats like brisket, sausage, turkey breast, and what many say is supremely tasty pulled pork. You can get your pulled pork by the pound or in sandwiches.
The classic pulled pork sandwich at Lewis Barbecue includes nearly half a pound of pulled pork served on a soft bun. If you want something more adventurous, try the El Sancho with your choice of pulled pork, brisket, and sausage, or all three. People can't say enough good things about the slow-cooked pulled pork with tangy barbecue sauce. Feeling extra indulgent? Get your sandwich with a side of mac and cheese or crispy beef tallow fries.
(843) 805-9500
464 N Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403
B.E. Scott's BBQ - Lexington, TN
Lexington may be a tiny city tucked halfway between Memphis and Nashville, but it draws in barbecue aficionados from far and wide who come for the pulled pork at B.E. Scott's BBQ. The restaurant has been smoking whole hogs over hickory wood since 1962 and still uses the same methods today. The pulled pork sandwiches are the main draw, although you can also get barbecue chicken, nachos, and ribs. Sides include baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, and potato chips.
It's hard to find anyone with a bad word to say about the pulled pork sandwich at B.E. Scott's. Customers love that the sandwich is packed with smoky, succulent pork that's chopped ultra-fine and that you can top it with either a mayo-based or vinegar-based slaw. You can also slather your pulled pork in a vinegar-pepper sauce or a sweet barbecue sauce. According to many diners, this is one spot that's worth taking a road trip to.
(731) 968-0420
10880 US-412, Lexington, TN 38351
Saw's BBQ - Multiple locations
If you happen to be in Alabama and craving a pulled pork sandwich, many will tell you Saw's BBQ is the place to go. Owner Mike Wilson grew up in North Carolina and worked as a chef after graduating from culinary school. In 2009, he had the opportunity to purchase a barbecue joint, which fit perfectly with his passion for smoked and grilled meats. Over the years, he's expanded the restaurant from the original location in Homewood, Alabama, to five other locations across the state.
There are plenty of options on the menu at Saw's BBQ including ribs, smoked, chicken, stuffed taters, and hot dogs. However, if you can only order one thing, it should be the Carolina-style pulled pork sandwich. This hearty handheld meal features tender shredded pork drizzled with a thin sweet and tangy red sauce and topped with crunchy pickles. You can also have your pulled pork on a plate with two sides or in a loaded baked potato. No matter how you get it, customers say the pork is fork-tender, smoky, and pretty much melts in the mouth.
la Barbecue - Austin, TX
When Ali Clem and her late wife LeAnn Mueller took over a small food trailer in Austin, Texas, it was a rather humble affair. Word soon spread though about the ridiculously good smoked meats the couple were cooking in their custom-built barbecue pit. Today, la Barbecue is one of only four American-style barbecue joints with a coveted Michelin star. Brisket is the star at la Barbecue, but the pulled pork sandwiches also get outstanding reviews.
Purists can opt for the classic pulled pork sandwich served in a potato bun with pickled red onions. You can also try the 'la Chopped' with pulled pork and chipotle mayo or the 'El Sancho' with pulled pork and sausage topped with pickled red onions. If you're craving more meat, the 'El Sancho Loco' adds chopped brisket to the 'El Sancho' mix. The line-ups for la Barbecue can be long, but many say it's well worth the wait for pulled pork perfection.
2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
B's Barbecue - Greenville, NC
North Carolina has no shortage of spots where you can get a good pulled pork sandwich. If you want one of the best, many say B's Barbecue offers the epitome of eastern North Carolina whole hog 'cue. This Greenville spot opened in an old gas station in 1977 and is still run by the same family today. It officially opens at 9 a.m., but people start lining up as early as 6 a.m. to put in orders. Once the food is gone, B's closes for the day.
What makes the pulled pork at B's Barbecue so incredible is the care that goes into making it. The hogs go on the grill between 9 and 10 p.m. and cook low and slow all night. In the morning, the meat is chopped by hand and piled onto plates or packed into sandwiches with a drizzle of vinegar sauce. The sandwich is simple, but people say it's out of this world.
751 State Rd 1204, Greenville, NC 27858
Payne's Bar-B-Q - Memphis, TN
Memphis is often called the barbecue capital of the world, so narrowing down the top spots to get smoky, grilled meats is no easy task. When it comes to pulled pork, one barbecue joint that consistently gets called out for its stellar offerings is Payne's Bar-B-Q. The family-run spot has been serving barbecue since 1972 and uses the same recipes today to create its much-lauded pulled pork sandwiches. The sandwiches feature succulent, slow-smoked pork that's chopped with crispy bits of skin, piled into a soft bun, and topped with a vibrant mustard-based coleslaw.
Read the reviews of Payne's Bar-B-Q and it's pretty clear the pulled pork sandwich blows most people away and that the sauce is drinkable on its own. People say the sandwich is messy, but for many, that's part of its appeal rather than a downside.
facebook.com/PaynesBBQMemphis/
(901) 272-1523
1762 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN 38114
Heirloom Market BBQ - Atlanta, GA
If you're looking for a unique twist on pulled pork, make your way to Heirloom Village BBQ in Atlanta, Georgia. Here, chefs Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor combine their Korean and Southern United States cooking styles to create barbecue dishes that have earned the spot a Michelin Bib Gourmand award. The restaurant is tiny and only has a few standing tables, but that doesn't stop customers from lining up for the delicious meats that come out of the smokehouse around back.
The spicy Korean pork is a must-try at Heirloom Market BBQ. You can get it on a platter or in a sandwich with diced barbecue pork, spicy kimchi slaw, cucumber kimchi, and Korean BBQ sauce. Barbecue Bros called the sandwich a revelation for the smokiness of the pork and the stellar combo of the crunchy slaw and spicy sauce. If you're not a fan of spice, Heirloom Market also offers a regular pulled pork sandwich with that same smoky pork.
(770) 612-2502
2243 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Pappy's Smokehouse - St. Louis, MO
Opened in 2008, Pappy's Smokehouse is best known for its dry-rubbed ribs that are smoked for hours over apple and cherry wood. You would be remiss to visit Pappy's though and not give the pulled pork sandwich a try. According to diners, this St. Louis spot serves some of the best pulled pork in town. As one Yelp reviewer said, "This was the best pulled pork I think I've ever had. It was juicy, flavorful, and had deliciously crispy ends."
The pulled pork sandwich at Pappy's comes on a soft bun and includes your choice of two sides like baked beans, sweet potato fries, or coleslaw. You can also get the pulled pork platter with bread and two sides or buy the meat by the pound. If you want to jazz up your meat, there are four different sauces to choose from, including a Carolina-style vinegar sauce and a sweet barbecue sauce. Just be warned though — Pappy's tends to sell out fast. If you're visiting later in the day, you may want to call ahead to see if the pulled pork is still available.
(314) 535-4340
3106 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63103
Lexington Barbecue - Lexington, NC
Lexington is a city steeped in barbecue history. This is where you'll find the distinctive western North Carolina-style barbecue, which consists of whole pork shoulders smoked low and slow. The meat is typically chopped and served in sandwiches with a sweet and tangy red sauce flavored with ketchup. One of the most famous spots in town to get authentic Lexington-style pulled pork is Lexington Barbecue. Wayne Monk opened the restaurant in 1962, and now his son Rick Monk has taken up the reins.
The pork at Lexington Barbecue is cooked for nearly 12 hours over hickory and oak wood. Then it's chopped or sliced and served on platters or in sandwiches with a sweet ketchup-infused barbecue sauce and slaw. You can pair your sandwich with sides like fries, baked beans, and hush puppies. If you really want to go local, wash it down with some Southern Cheerwine soda.
(336) 249-9814
100 Smokehouse Ln, Lexington, NC 27295
Franklin Barbecue - Austin, TX
When Aaron and Stacy Franklin opened a small barbecue trailer on the side of an interstate in Austin, Texas, in 2009, they had no idea how huge their venture would become. As word of mouth spread about the delicious barbecue meats the duo were selling, people began flocking to this unassuming spot. Today, it's not uncommon to see line-ups snaking out the door of Franklin Barbecue. Some people have even reported waiting in line for up to six hours just to get their hands on some of this 'cue.
Franklin Barbecue offers a variety of smoky grilled meats, including pulled pork, brisket, turkey, and sausages. You can order your meat by the pound or sample it in one of the restaurant's tasty sandwiches. The pulled pork sandwich is a fan favorite, with diners describing it as "absolute heaven," "so delicious," and "life-changing." Diners say the pork is juicy and flavorful with a nice char on the meat. You can amp up the flavor of your sandwich with a variety of sauces, including a spicy, vinegar-based pork sauce or a sweet and peppery Texas-style barbecue sauce.
