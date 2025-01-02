The Hands-Down Best Pulled Pork Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews

If there's anything more comforting than a pulled pork sandwich, we don't know what it is. There's something so satisfying about tender, shredded pork that's beautifully seasoned and piled into a soft hamburger bun or slices of white bread. Add some coleslaw and a tangy barbecue sauce, and you pretty much have the perfect meal.

Pulled pork sandwiches aren't overly difficult to make at home, but they do take time and a little bit of know-how to get them just right. That's why so many people choose to get their pulled pork fix at barbecue joints where experienced pitmasters create ultra-craveable sandwiches. There are plenty of places to get pulled pork sandwiches in the U.S., but some spots truly stand out for their sublime sandwiches.

If you're on a mission to find the perfect pulled pork sandwich, we're here to help. We delved deep into online reviews to find out which restaurants get the most accolades for this classic barbecue creation. According to pulled pork fanatics, these are the spots where you can get the absolute best pulled pork sandwiches in the United States.