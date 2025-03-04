What Flavor Is McDonald's Shamrock Shake, Anyway?
There are so many St. Patrick's Day culinary traditions we love, from the breaking of Irish soda bread to the simmering of a hearty beef stew. One of the best desserts on the table for this holiday, however, is McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake. Decadent and sweet, customers anxiously await the inevitable return of this limited-time treat every February. Many love it, but what flavor is McDonald's Shamrock Shake, anyway?
The delicious green-tinted shake is a satisfying mixture of vanilla soft serve and a minty Shamrock Shake syrup. Topped with a pillow of whipped cream, and sometimes even mixed with Oreos in its McFlurry form, it's the stuff of St. Patrick's dreams — unless you aren't a fan of mint flavors, then this might be one of the McDonald's menu items you should avoid ordering. How did this iconic shake come to be?
The origins of this iconic green treat
McDonald's has offered this neon green delight for over 50 years. Created by a McDonald's owner/operator out of Connecticut by the name of Hal Rosen, the chain started to introduce the treat to select locations starting in 1970. Fans were instantly hooked. Before the creation of the McDonald's app, some customers even created a special website to help find which locations offered the Shamrock Shake. In 2012, the drink was finally released to menus nationwide, much to the delight of fans everywhere. The rest is history.
For all those who are fans of this refreshing infusion of vanilla and mint, mark your calendars for February. If you're looking for the ultimate St. Patrick's Day meal, don't forget a plate of corned beef and cabbage to pair alongside your shake.