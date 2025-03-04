There are so many St. Patrick's Day culinary traditions we love, from the breaking of Irish soda bread to the simmering of a hearty beef stew. One of the best desserts on the table for this holiday, however, is McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake. Decadent and sweet, customers anxiously await the inevitable return of this limited-time treat every February. Many love it, but what flavor is McDonald's Shamrock Shake, anyway?

The delicious green-tinted shake is a satisfying mixture of vanilla soft serve and a minty Shamrock Shake syrup. Topped with a pillow of whipped cream, and sometimes even mixed with Oreos in its McFlurry form, it's the stuff of St. Patrick's dreams — unless you aren't a fan of mint flavors, then this might be one of the McDonald's menu items you should avoid ordering. How did this iconic shake come to be?