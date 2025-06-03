14 Times McDonald's Was Caught Up In Legal Issues

Liebeck v. McDonald's is perhaps one of the most well-known legal cases involving the fast food behemoth. This incident set a precedent for how McDonald's would go about labeling its products and also highlighted the chain's track record for putting profits before customer safety — which is arguably one of the worst mistakes McDonald's has ever made.

In 1992, Stella Liebeck suffered third-degree burns after a McDonald's coffee spilled in her lap. The burns were extensive — covering 16% of her body — and took upwards of two years to heal. Liebeck tried to settle with the company for $20,000, which would cover her medical expenses, but McDonald's offered a mere $800. When Liebeck took McDonald's to court, it was revealed that the chain's coffee wasn't just hot — it was 30 to 40 degrees hotter than coffees served at other restaurants. The legal team also noted that 700 individuals had experienced similar burns from McDonald's coffee, yet the chain required franchises to continue to serve the beverages at between 180 degrees and 190 degrees Fahrenheit. It was thought that the reason for this was that if McDonald's served its coffee as hot as possible, it would not need to give customers as many refills of it, thus saving the company money.

The court eventually awarded Liebeck compensation for compensatory and punitive damages — to the tune of $2.7 million, which was eventually reduced. Now, McDonald's coffee cups display a warning to customers noting that the contents are hot. It also prompted the chain to issue training to its employees on how to properly attach lids and serve beverages at a "drinkable" temperature.