10 Facts You Didn't Know About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

Besides its delicious taste, the Filet-O-Fish is a mainstay on McDonald's menus around the world for a similar reason as why it was created in the first place: It's one of the restaurant's few offerings that just about everyone can eat. In addition to anyone whose diet doesn't allow them to eat red meat, it's also a feasible meal for followers of many religions. Besides still being a popular menu item for Catholics during Lent, the sandwich is considered acceptable to most followers of Hinduism.

While McDonald's official U.S. website states that it "does not certify or claim any of its U.S. menu items as Halal, Kosher or meeting any other religious requirements," many Jewish and Muslim customers also consider the Filet-O-Fish okay to eat, even though strict practitioners of both religions would disagree. Still, Jewish author Jonathan Zalman (via Tablet) dubbed it "the most kosher non-kosher food at McDonald's," and Muslim writer Mariam Ansar (via Vice) calls it "A compromise made up of being Western and a practising Muslim." That said, there are some halal McDonald's locations in countries like the United Arab Emirates, and several kosher McDonald's in countries like Israel, so some customers may be enjoying the Filet-O-Fish without any qualms.

Many Chinese families in North America also have a special place in their hearts for the Filet-O-Fish. For instance, Melissa Hung shared with Shondaland how her Chinese family found fish more familiar and comforting than beef burgers when they first came to the U.S. In a touching article for the New York Times, Jane Hu echoed this sentiment, sharing how, after immigrating with her family from China to Canada as a kid, she saw the Filet-O-Fish's steamed bun and sweet and sour tastes as a reminder of home.